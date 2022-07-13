Soha Alia Khan twins with daughter Inaaya in elegant gharara set worth 31k, Saba Ali Khan says Mahshallah: See pics

When it comes to traditional silhouettes, our favourite Bollywood fashionistas have nailed down the aesthetic like a pro. If you need the inspiration to upgrade your ethnic wear wardrobe, you just have to pick out some ideas from your favourite Bollywood actor's closet. From heavily embellished lehengas to beauteous sharara and gharara sets to bespoke suits, their collection has it all. And our current favourite is Soha Ali Khan's gorgeous look in a white gharara set which she wore for an adorable photoshoot with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Even Saba Ali Khan loved the mother-daughter duo's photos and dropped her reaction in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Soha Ali Khan posted pictures with Inaaya that showed them playing with flower petals at home and posing adorably for the camera. The mother-daughter duo twinned in a white embroidered gharara set for the photoshoot. Additionally, Soha's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Gopi Vaid Designs. Want to include it in your closet? Know all the details ahead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soha chose the Tamara Peplum Gharara Set from Gopi Vaid Designs. The ensemble is available on the label's website and will cost you ₹31,500. Soha wore it for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations at her home, and you can also don it for attending festivities or weddings. Scroll ahead to know how Soha styled the ensemble.

The price of the gharara set Soha Ali Khan wore for the photoshoot. (gopivaid.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

First, coming to the design details, the kurti features long bell sleeves, gold and silver gota patti work and sequin embellishments, a fit and flared silhouette, and a deep V neckline. The star teamed it with white gharara pants and a white zari dupatta featuring intricate matching embroidery and gota work in gold hue.

Soha Ali Khan twins with her daughter Inaaya. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Soha chose centre-parted open tresses with wavy curls, subtle eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks for the glam picks. Floral-shaped earrings with pearl beads and a statement ring completed the ensemble.

After Soha posted the pictures, many of her followers liked the post and filled the comments section with praise. Her sister, Saba Ali Khan, wrote, "Mahshallah [heart emojis] My jaan." A social media user commented, "How sweet." Another reacted, "This is so beautiful."

What do you think of Soha's ensemble?