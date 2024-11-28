Sonali Bendre looks gorgeous in stylish dress; buy it online for less than 25K

Sonali Bendre recently visited Sophia College For Women, Mumbai, and shared a series of photos of herself posing there. She wrote in her Instagram caption, "Ah to be in a college again!" The actor kept her day look simple and let her dress from the label Moonray do all the talking. She carried it with sleek accessories to give her look a polished vibe. Also read | Shraddha Kapoor shows how to keep it simple yet stylish in white shirt and denim skirt combo. Fashionistas, take notes Nothing says easy, breezy like this Sonali Bendre look. (Instagram/Sonali Bendre)

What did Sonali wear and how much did it cost?

The high-waisted denim skirt on Sonali's dress stole the spotlight; it was paired with a button-down white shirt top. The poplin-denim dress created by Moonray is made from 100 percent cotton.

The white poplin shirt features a placket closure, while the structured, high-waisted denim skirt has topstitch detail. The voluminous skirt with gathering detail gave the whole look a fun feel without going overboard.

How much does Sonali's chic street-style dress cost? The dress is available on Moonray's website for ₹24,800. The actor paired her dress with a black handbag, sparkly black flats and minimal jewellery – a pair of gold earrings and rings.

How to copy her look

With colder months approaching, it’s time to make the delightful denim skirt the centrepiece of your transitional weather wardrobe. If you own a denim skirt and a classic white shirt, you can easily recreate Sonali's look without having to buy a new dress.

For a look that is totally trendy and forever timeless, start by pairing a knee-length or midi denim skirt with other classics already in your closet, like a crisp button-up white shirt. If you don't have one, pair your skirt with an airy knit and a plain white tee — this look is ideal for layering. Your skirt and top combo can easily be dressed up with a polished leather jacket or down with a pair of sneakers.