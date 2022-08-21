Sonali Bendre’s satin power suit is giving us all the boss lady vibes we need

Sonali Bendre is known for her sartorial sense when it comes to fashion. The actor is an absolute fashionista and is often spotted setting the fashion bar higher with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Sonali loves to deck up in attires, be it ethnic pr casual or formal. Sonali’s fashion diaries are meant to be bookmarked as well. The actor, on a regular basis, drops major fashion cues for her Instagram fans in the form of pictures and videos from her fashion photoshoots, and they always manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre wears a twenty-year-old jacket, slays casual fashion goals

Sonali, a day back, gave us serious fashion inspo to her fans yet again in a power suit, but with a twist. The actor ditched ethnic and casual attires for the weekend, and instead embraced the day in a formal power suit. The actor chose to give a stylish twist to regular pantsuits and instead decked up in a satin power suit to take on the day. Sonali played muse to fashion designer AK-OK and picked the white satin power suit from the shelves of the designer house. Sonali decked up in a black tube top and layered it with a white satin blazer that came with fluffy quarter sleeves lined in the shade of green, the blazer also featured intricate prints in black. She further teamed her blazer with a pair of white satin joggers with prints in shades of black and green border running at the sides. In black stilettos, Sonali completed the look for the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonali further accessorised her look for the day in golden earrings as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. The actor styled her shoulder-length coloured tresses in soft wavy curls with a side part. Sonali opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her power suit for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, she put fashion police on immediate alert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}