Sonam Kapoor aces cutting edge style in white khadi dress, black skirt-suit

Dressing up for work or throwing down your hair for a laid-back style, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja knows how to keep the statement intact while dominating the fashion world with her sizzling looks and her recent set of sartorially elegant pictures from London are no different. From attending Anoushka Shankar’s musical concert in London in a voluminous white khadi top and skirt to embracing androgyny with tailored fits in latest photoshoot, Sonam proves to be ahead of the fashion curve yet again as she gives contemporary twist to classics and her sartorial pictures are the hero of our summer closet.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actor recently gave fans a sneak-peek of her breesy summer evening as she stepped out to attend a musical by British Indian sitar player Anoushka Shankar. Looking breathtaking in an all-white ensemble, Sonam was featured donning a voluminous top made with layers of off white cotton Khadi.

The top came with a relaxed fit and sported balloon sleeves along with a finely pleated bib construction and ruffled detailing on the edges, all done by hand. The diva teamed it with a white khadi skirt that ended just below her knees and looked simple yet extra ordinary for a summery or windy day.

Completing her attire with a pair of black pointed kitten heeled mules from Le Monde Beryl, Sonam left her soft brown curls open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Accessorising her look with a brown sling bag, Sonam opted for minimalistic makeup and was seen posing by the river Thames.

She captioned the pictures, “What a joyous day. Thank you @anoushkashankarofficial for a wonderful evening (sic).”

In another recent photoshoot, Sonam was seen exuding boss lady vibes packed with power dressing as she dolled up in vintage attire that included a buttoned shirt that came with a peplum waist and was teamed with a flared maxi skirt. Completing her look with a pair of black leather boots, Sonam accessorised her attire with a stylish handbag from Loewe.

Pulling back her sleek tresses into a middle-parted low bun, Sonam amplified the glam quotient with a dab of contrasting red lipstick that highlighted her bold attitude and dewy makeup with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She simply captioned the picture with a black moon emoji.

The white khadi top and skirt is credited to London-based international fashion house, Varana, which boasts of modern luxury and sustainable ethos with its roots in the rich heritage of traditional workshops of India. The khadi oversized top originally costs 1500 pounds which converts to a whopping ₹1,55,048 approximately.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's white khadi top from Varana (varana.com)

The pictures are enough to set us believing once again that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can undoubtedly inspire an Indian version of The Devil Wears Prada, courtesy her fashion pulse and luxury brand leanings. What do you think?

