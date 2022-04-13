Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonam Kapoor's floral dress for pregnancy photoshoot with Anand Ahuja is a dreamy look for moms-to-be, it costs 14k

Sonam Kapoor slipped into a dreamy floral dress for her pregnancy photoshoot with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The gorgeous ensemble is a perfect pick for moms-to-be and costs ₹14k.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 09:38 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The star announced the news last month with a short poem on Instagram. And since then, she has shared several pictures from glamorous maternity shoots styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. The latest pregnancy shoot shows Sonam and Anand cradling the baby bump while sitting on the floor and lovingly embracing each other. Additionally, the star's dreamy floral dress for the photoshoot won our hearts and is a perfect pick for moms-to-be.

On Monday, Sonam took to Instagram to share pictures from the latest maternity shoot with Anand Ahuja. The actor captioned the post, "Obsessed with you Anand Ahuja," and used their hashtag #everydayphenomenal. The lemon yellow floral dress is from the shelves of an Indian label called Buna Studio. Scroll ahead to see Sonam's photos and find where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump, serves Goddess vibes in white saree: All pics)

Sonam's dress comes in a silk organza fabric adorned with hand block printed floral patterns done in multiple shades. It features a soft lemon hue, an elasticated plunging square neckline, a shirred waist with bow ties, Marie sleeves with gathered cuffs, a mid-length hemline, and a fit and flare silhouette.

Sonam's ensemble evokes a carefree bohemian mood, making it a must-have addition to your summer wardrobe. If you wish to add it to your collection, we have all the details. The dress is available on the Buna Studio website and is called the Almond Blossom Organza Dress. It is worth 14,500.

The price of the dress Sonam wore for the maternity photoshoot. (bunastudio.com)

Coming to Sonam's styling for the pregnancy photoshoot, she went sans accessories with the look. The star just tied her locks in a centre-parted sleek bun to round off her hairdo, and for the glam picks, she chose subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, nude lip shade, glowing skin and minimal make-up.

Anand complemented Sonam in a pastel blue ensemble. He wore a round neck short kurta featuring long sleeves and a breezy silhouette with matching pants. Groomed beard and back-swept hairdo rounded off his look.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018.

