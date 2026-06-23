Sonam Kapoor looks straight out of a royal portrait in ivory anarkali accented with opulent jewels and timeless charm

Known for her exquisite fashion sense, Sonam Kapoor revives old-world charm in a richly embroidered white anarkali that speaks the language of timeless elegance. She embraces statement jewellery with a flowing ivory anarkali, serving as inspiration for the upcoming wedding celebrations. Yash Raj Films took to Instagram on June 22, 2026, to share the pictures of Sonam Kapoor which captioned, “Serving heritage with a side of elegance.” Let’s decode her look.

Sonam Kapoor looks straight out of a royal portrait in an ivory anarkali.(yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram)

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Decoding Sonam Kapoor’s look

Draped in an elegant ivory-and-gold ensemble, the look exudes timeless regal charm with understated sophistication. Sonam’s ensemble features a voluminous white anarkali crafted in a textured check-pattern fabric, lending subtle dimension to the silhouette. The bodice is elevated with an opulent, heavily embellished yoke adorned with intricate zardozi-style embroidery, metallic threadwork and mirror accents in antique gold tones, creating the effect of a statement neckpiece.

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{{^usCountry}} Sonam complemented the kurta with matching wide-legged palazzo pants with richly embroidered hems that peek out beneath the flowing silhouette. A sheer ivory dupatta, bordered with elaborate gold embroidery and scattered motifs, is gracefully draped over one shoulder, adding fluidity and grandeur. Accessories and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam complemented the kurta with matching wide-legged palazzo pants with richly embroidered hems that peek out beneath the flowing silhouette. A sheer ivory dupatta, bordered with elaborate gold embroidery and scattered motifs, is gracefully draped over one shoulder, adding fluidity and grandeur. Accessories and makeup {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sonam’s accessories are equally striking. A pair of traditional jhumka earrings, stacked gold bangles, statement rings and a dainty round potli bag embellished with mirror work and metallic embroidery. She finishes the ensemble with pointed metallic gold juttis that coordinate seamlessly with the ornate detailing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam’s accessories are equally striking. A pair of traditional jhumka earrings, stacked gold bangles, statement rings and a dainty round potli bag embellished with mirror work and metallic embroidery. She finishes the ensemble with pointed metallic gold juttis that coordinate seamlessly with the ornate detailing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sonam is known for her elegant makeup looks. For this look, she embodies refined minimalism with sleek, centre-parted hair tied into a polished bun, softly defined eyes, luminous skin, and a muted nude lip. Who is Sonam Kapoor? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam is known for her elegant makeup looks. For this look, she embodies refined minimalism with sleek, centre-parted hair tied into a polished bun, softly defined eyes, luminous skin, and a muted nude lip. Who is Sonam Kapoor? {{/usCountry}}

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Daughter of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor is an Indian actor who primarily works in Hindi movies; she is also known for her exquisite fashion sense. She started her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Black in 2005. She later made her acting debut with Saawariya.

She got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, and shares two kids. Sonam gave several hits before getting married, which include Ranjhana, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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