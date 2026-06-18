Sonam Kapoor's makeup artist on fight against a 59-year-old union that banned women from doing makeup on Bollywood sets

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, who has worked with Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, recently appeared on an episode of Masoom Minawala's podcast, The Masoom Minawala Show. Masoom shared the video of their interaction on Instagram on June 17.

Namrata Soni is a celebrated makeup artist who has worked with stars like Sonam Kapoor.

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Couldn't women work as makeup artists in Bollywood?

In the clip, Namrata talks about struggling to work in Bollywood because of a decades-old industry rule that barred women from working as makeup artists. She recounted her battle against the system and a powerful union that sought to keep her and many other women out of the profession.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Masoom wrote, “A 59-year-old union banned women from doing makeup on Bollywood sets. When @namratasoni decided to challenge it, she received threats saying they would cut off her hands. Most people would have walked away. She chose to fight. This is the story of how one woman refused to let an industry decide what she could or couldn’t do.”

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{{^usCountry}} Namrata Soni's fight against a 59-year-old union {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namrata Soni's fight against a 59-year-old union {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the interview, Masoom inquired about the 59-year-old union that banned women from doing makeup on Bollywood sets, and about an article she had read that mentioned that Namrata's mother received a threatening call from Film City. On the call, they had told her mother that they had cut off Namrata's hands. The makeup artists confessed that the whole situation was ‘very scary.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interview, Masoom inquired about the 59-year-old union that banned women from doing makeup on Bollywood sets, and about an article she had read that mentioned that Namrata's mother received a threatening call from Film City. On the call, they had told her mother that they had cut off Namrata's hands. The makeup artists confessed that the whole situation was ‘very scary.’ {{/usCountry}}

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She shared that earlier, in Bollywood, only men were allowed to do makeup on Bollywood celebs, and women were allowed to do hair. So, when the makeup artists decided to fight the system and continue working, her father opposed it. Upset, he told her, ‘You need to stop doing this. You can’t, you can't, you can't.'

However, she refused and told her dad, “How can someone tell me – I live in a country where we have a woman president, we live in a secular country – and they are telling me what I can or cannot do with my life, with my career.”

Namrata confessed that at that moment she decided not to agree to this and to fight against it. “I knew for a fact that I was not going to keep quiet about it,” she added.

Who is Namrata Soni?

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Namrata Soni is a renowned makeup artist who has reached audiences in a range of mediums, from magazine covers to feature films and Ad films. Apart from movies, she also works with celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rani Mukerji, and even Natasha Poonawalla.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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