How did Shah Rukh Khan's insane 6-pack abs look so incredible in Om Shanti Om: Makeup artist reveals the process

Sharing the video, Namrata wrote in the caption, “Some sets stay with you forever. This one? Always will. The brief for Om Shanti Om was simple: Shah Rukh had already put in the work; my job was to make every single one of those abs look perfect on camera. Technical, meticulous, and honestly one of the most magical sets of my life. 26 years of being in the industry. This is a story I’ll never stop relishing.”

On May 23, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om, reminisced about the details that went into making the superstar's abs screen-ready.

Shah Rukh Khan's six-pack abs in Dard-E-Disco left many so impressed that it is still one of the highlights of Om Shanti Om . While the actor definitely worked hard to achieve that killer physique for the movie, several other technical elements made the final look in the song memorable.

The video begins with an old clip of Shah Rukh from the sets of Om Shanti Om talking about makeup artists like Namrata, who keep touching up his body with makeup to make the physique look more defined. Namrata then describes the technical process of using contouring and highlighting to emphasise his physique.

According to the makeup artist, while the task required intense focus on body makeup, the experience was both humorous and awkward, thanks to Farah's playful comments during production. Ultimately, she notes how the collaborative effort required behind-the-scenes ultimately creates a flawless look on screen.

“So, I was doing the prosthetics for Om Shanti Om. I received a call from Farah, saying that, 'We are doing this really lovely song where Shah Rukh needs to be fully flaunting his abs and all that.' So, she asked, 'What can we do?',” Namrata recalled sharing her experience of working on the film.

She added, “Shah Rukh had already worked really, really hard on his body. And my job was to enhance it—to ensure that those abs looked absolutely perfect.” Sharing the details that went into making the six-pack pop, she revealed, “It was a very technical process. It involved a lot of shading, contouring, and highlighting in key areas to ensure that every muscle stood out sharply.”

"All that hard work really came to the forefront. Honestly, it was a lot of fun, but it was also quite embarrassing, because every single time I would touch his abs, Farah would scream over the microphone, 'Stop feeling up Shah Rukh!' It was truly embarrassing, yet I cherished every single moment of that time in my life, because it was absolutely magical and incredibly fun," she added.