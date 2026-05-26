Hema Malini’s blush pink saree for receiving Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan is all about elegance and simplicity. See pics

Her pastel drape reflected understated sophistication, with its delicate embroidery and subtle floral motifs adding just the right touch of charm. The saree featured a shimmery silver border that elevated the overall look while keeping it minimal and refined. She paired it with a matching blush pink blouse featuring half sleeves and silver detailing along the borders, creating a monochrome ethnic ensemble.

For the emotional occasion, the 77-year-old actor embraced timeless elegance in a blush pink saree that perfectly reflected grace and sophistication. From the delicate drape to her minimal styling, Hema Malini’s look served classic ethnic fashion goals. Let’s decode her ensemble and take some style inspiration. (Also read: Harmanpreet Kaur swaps cricket jersey for simple ethnic suit while receiving Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu )

Veteran actor Hema Malini accepted the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra , at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony held in New Delhi on May 25. The prestigious honour comes months after the actor’s passing in November 2025, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Keeping her accessories elegant and regal, Hema Malini styled the saree with a sparkling diamond choker necklace, matching bracelet and statement earrings. Her traditional red bangles and signature bindi added a nostalgic touch to the look, reminding fans of her evergreen style sensibilities.

About the glam For makeup, the actor opted for a soft glam appearance with defined eyes, rosy cheeks and a muted pink lip shade that complemented the pastel tones of her outfit beautifully. Leaving her hair open in soft waves with a middle parting, she completed the look with grace.

What truly made the appearance stand out was the simplicity of the styling. Instead of opting for heavy embellishments or dramatic fashion choices, Hema Malini embraced subtle elegance, proving once again why she remains a timeless fashion icon. Her blush pink saree look serves as perfect inspiration for anyone who loves classic ethnic fashion with a graceful and sophisticated touch.