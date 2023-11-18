Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Disha Patani to Shruti Hasan; a look at best-dressed celebs at awards night: Who wore what

Bollywood's A-listers stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the Elle List Awards 2023. The guest list included Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rani Mukerji, Shruti Haasan, Neha Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shruti Haasan, Vikrant Massey and many more. Whenever there are Bollywood celebrities, there is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Stars walked the red carpet in their best ensembles, some dressed to the nines while others kept their looks subtle in smart casuals. Pictures and videos of the star-studded event soon made their way online. Here's a look at who were the best-dressed celebrities at the event. Scroll through to see who wore what. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, Nushrratt and others stun at Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash. Who wore what )

Best Dressed Celebrities at Awards Show

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Disha Patani and more, who wore what to awards night(VarinderChawla)

Sonam Kapoor, the fashion icon of B-town, never disappoints with her stylish looks. The diva turned heads when she stepped out in a jet black Rick Owens gown that exuded sartorial brilliance. The asymmetric neckline of the gown is the pièce de résistance, adding a touch of avant-garde elegance to her ensemble. Paired with a shiny black jacket, elbow-length gloves and oversized diamond stud earrings, she looked like a wow. She finished off her look with rosy cheeks, bright highlighter, pink lipstick and her hair tied up in a neat bun.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani can turn any outfit into a glamorous affair and her latest look for the Elle Awards is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. The stylish actress donned a gorgeous white cut out gown with thin straps, sweetheart neckline, cut out detailing at the sides, belt at the waist, bodycon fit and a slit on both sides of her gown adding to the oomph factor. She completed the look with a multi-layered diamond necklace, glam make-up and her hair tied back in a bun.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee ditched gowns and sarees for a super stylish red carpet look, opting instead for a three-piece pantsuit look that exuded boss babe vibes. Her pinstripe three-piece suit, masterfully tailored in an oversized silhouette, served as a lesson in power dressing. The outfit definitely made a bold fashion statement. With her long lustrous straight locks left open at the centre and falling beautifully over her shoulders, she looked like a true fashion queen.

Shruti Hasan

Shruti Hasan is definitely in the mood for fashion experimentation as she wore an all-black unique ensemble that caught the eye of fashion lovers. The stunning actress embraced a gothic aesthetic with flair as she donned a black off-the-shoulder gown by Raw Mango. Known for her edgy sense of style and daring fashion choices, Shruti was in her element in an all-black look and bold make-up. Accessorised with silver jewellery and her curls left open, she perfectly finished off her glamorous look.

