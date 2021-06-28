Sonam Kapoor wows in black Louis Vuitton crop top-cargo pants, 3 lakh handbag

When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays, we drop everything immediately to take fashion cues with undivided attention and recreate the style be it on a summer soiree or on our next evening out with bae. Proving to be an unparalleled style icon yet again, Sonam stunned the Internet with her latest flood of steamy pictures in a black Louis Vuitton crop top with cargo pants, accessorised with a ₹3.45 lakh handbag, and the fashion police was on frenzy.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures in colour and monochrome both as she put her sartorial feet forward which was a treat to fashion-high eyes. The pictures featured the Bollywood beauty donning a boxy crop top that came with a cape-like silhouette and was anchored by a waist strap.

Made of crisp cotton poplin, the crop top sported rib details, a collar, a pocket and sleeves. To amp up the edgy attitude, a snap button strap with Monogram canvas tips featured on one-side, signed with an oval leather Louis Vuitton patch.

The crop top originally costs 2 200,00 Euros on Louis Vuitton’s website which converts to a whopping ₹1,94,862 approximately.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's crop top from Louis Vuitton (en.louisvuitton.com)

Sonam teamed it with a pair of soft, fluid black cargo pants that came with sporty contrast inserts at the back and inside seam and featured a low crotch for easy, casual wear. To emphasize the utility look, they sported functional flap pockets with nano Monogram canvas details signing the ankle straps.

The actor held it together on her waist with a contrasting cream-coloured belt. The cargo pants originally costs 1 750,00 Euros on Louis Vuitton’s website which converts to Rs. 1,54,984 approximately.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's cargo pants from Louis Vuitton (en.louisvuitton.com)

Pulling back her sleek mid-parted hair into a top knot, Sonam amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, smokey-eye makeup and filled-in eyebrows. She accessorised her attire with a Louis Vuitton handbag that originally costs 3 900,00€ or ₹3,45,442 approximately.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's handbag from Louis Vuitton (en.louisvuitton.com)

Exuding boss lady vibes, Sonam captioned the pictures, “Strong women don’t have ‘attitudes’, we have standards.” — Marilyn Monroe (sic).”

Nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops and while they are very much in trend in spring/summer 2021, the wildly popular '90s trend of cargo pants is getting a second life this season. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja led the fashion world into accepting both during these warm months and was styled by stylist and creative director Nikhil Mansata.

