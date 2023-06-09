Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: 8 most iconic fashion moments of the actress that define her glamorous persona

The actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Effortlessly blending grace, glamour, and a bold sense of style, Sonam Kapoor stands as a true fashion icon in the realm of Indian cinema. As the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam's journey in the film industry has not only been marked by her exceptional performances but also by her impeccable fashion choices. As we celebrate the birthday of this fashion icon, let's revisit some of her most iconic fashion moments that have left an indelible mark on the industry and continue to inspire fashion enthusiasts across the globe. From dazzling red-carpet appearances to experimental looks that push boundaries, let's dive into the world of Sonam Kapoor's sartorial excellence. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor puts an elegant twist to blazer, skirt and corset look as she poses with her 'handsome date' Anand Ahuja )

Sonam Kapoor's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Floral gown for King Charles III's Coronation

Sonam Kapoor's presence at the Coronation concert of King Charles III was nothing short of historic, and her impeccable fashion choice lived up to the occasion. She stunned everyone in a printed off-white gown. The exquisite ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that tastefully showcased her décolletage. The addition of a shoulder band beautifully framed the corseted bodice, while the gown cascaded into a voluminous skirt adorned with captivating godet pleats. A cinched waistline further accentuated her figure, and the floor-length hem added an extra touch of allure to the ensemble.

Black midi dress with dramatic sleeves

Sonam Kapoor's black dress exudes a captivating charm with its voluminous sleeves, precise tailoring, and rich midnight black fabric. It's a testament to the art of making a simple black dress intriguing. Kapoor's unique style shines through as she embraces a flattering silhouette, adds her personal touch, and plays with proportions. For the after-party, she wowed in a stunning black dress by Ashi Studio, complementing it with an abundance of pearls and emeralds. Her sleek bun, dramatic kohled eyes, flushed skin with blush and bronzer, and a pair of black heels from Gianvito Rossi completed the striking look.

Embroidered lehenga

Sonam Kapoor made waves with her fashion choice at NMACC, donning a captivating ensemble by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her look for the night created quite a buzz, as she effortlessly showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities. The outfit comprised of an embroidered lehenga skirt featuring vibrant, multicoloured panels, a layered ghera, and an elegant A-line silhouette. To complement the skirt, Sonam opted for a strapless blouse and a coordinating sleeve jacket, both adorned with intricate detailing. With this stunning outfit, Sonam Kapoor stood out from the crowd, reaffirming her position as the ultimate fashionista.

Pink satin monochrome look

Sonam Kapoor effortlessly rocked a pink Dior dress, featuring a unique design with a shirt and wrap skirt. The silk fabric added a luxurious sheen, and she layered it with an oversized coat. She accessorized with a Micro Lady Dior Vanity Case and complemented her look with vintage jewellery, including rings, a pearl necklace, and chaandbali earrings. Her makeup had a matte finish, and her straight hairstyle added to her gorgeous appearance.

Pearl white saree

One of Sonam Kapoor's most adored looks was when she captivated everyone with her intricate white saree look. She became the muse for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in a stunning photoshoot. Dressed in a pearl white saree with intricate silver zari work and sequin details, she exuded elegance. The saree was paired with a matching dupatta featuring white embroidery. Statement pearl jewelry, red bangles, and a diamond ring added a regal touch. With her straight hair, pink eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, and pastel pink lipstick, Sonam radiated the aura of a royal princess.

Vintage look in black anakali suit

Sonam Kapoor's one of the most unforgettable look features her in the mesmerizing burgundy and black Paridhi Parampara Anarkali suit set by Ri Ritu Kumar. This traditional ensemble, complete with an intricately embroidered jacket, Anarkali kurta, churidar, and a stunning dupatta, showcases her timeless elegance. The black full-sleeved anarkali kurta, adorned with vibrant red, black, and yellow kalis, adds a vibrant touch to the outfit. The highlight of the ensemble is the heavily embroidered zardozi waistcoat, perfectly complementing the sheer net dupatta with its golden border.

Billowing yellow gown

Sonam Kapoor turned heads at a star-studded dinner hosted by Vanity Fair during the Red Sea Film Festival as she made a memorable entrance in a stunning billowing yellow gown. The mesmerizing gown featured intricate hand-pleated 3D details on the bodice, adding a touch of drama to the ensemble. The voluminous skirt gracefully flowed, capturing attention and creating a striking visual impact. Sonam complemented the Sara Mrad Couture piece with exquisite earrings, completing her unforgettable look.

Shimmery red gown with dramatic sleeves

One cannot overlook the unforgettable red carpet moment where Sonam Kapoor mesmerized in a breathtaking red shimmery gown. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her form, while the gown's dramatic puffy sleeves and flowing skirt added a touch of grandeur. Keeping the overall look minimalistic, Sonam adorned herself with a Princess-cut Chopard diamond necklace and a delicate single earring. She exuded glamour with shimmering eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, and flawless makeup, while her sleek bun hairstyle added sophistication.

