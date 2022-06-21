Sort yourself in printed co-ords this season

With the last two years of the pandemic spent indoors, we have grown accustomed to wearing comfortable lounge clothes. Gone are the days of wearing uncomfortable ensembles as these Bollywood celebs show us how to take the loungewear from our home to the airport and for running errands in these styles.

Katrina Kaif

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Actor Katrina Kaif opted for a fish-printed teal green silk co-ord set from Victoria Beckham’s label as she was all set to jet off the city. With her girl-next-door persona, this look is perfect as she keeps the overall fit minimal and comfy with white chunky sneakers for her travel.

Janhvi Kapoor

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Famous for her simple kurta sets, actor Janhvi Kapoor stayed true to her style in a black and white co-ord kurta set by Mulmul. The mini peplum-style kurta with white flower embroidered motifs and straight-fit trousers infused a dose of summer. Opt for a crochet tote like Kapoor and leave the look minimal with silver earrings and white juttis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Cementing the fact that airport looks should be comfortable, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan swore by the comfort style route in this ensemble. Khan opted for a luxurious silk co-ord set with zodiac motifs from Dior’s loungewear collection and capped off the look with a pair of comfortable black chappals, neon rimmed sunglasses, and hair in a sleek bun.

Karisma Kapoor

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Actor Karisma Kapoor brought Goa vibes to the bay as she sported a hand block printed co-ord set featuring a Mario shirt and trouser from Jodi Life. Get ready for the holiday life in a whimsy abstract print set featuring a relaxed fit and elongated back hem that can be paired with golden accessories.

Rakul Preet Singh

(Photo: Instagram)

Making a case for wearing casual-chic loungewear as airport fashion was actor Rakul Preet Singh in a light blue double ikkat printed co-ord set at the airport. Adding a playful twist to the printed co-ord set, Singh opted for a bralette in the same print and left her shirt unbuttoned and styled it with a high-waisted trouser.

Ankita Lokhande

(Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande looked great in a purple and pink printed co-ord set that was tucked in to accentuate her waist. Combining a fuss-free and chic look together, it can be styled with a black sling bag and tinted sunglasses that will add a dose of glam to this attire.

Harnaaz Sandhu

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Take airport style notes from Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu as she nailed her off-duty look in effortless and chic coordinates. Sandhu went for a green and white silk set with tropical hand painted patterns and gathered detail on the torso from the label Reik. The centre-parted open hair styled in soft waves and glossy nude lip shade added to the glam pick.

