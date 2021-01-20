IND USA
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta

Telugu star Ram Pothineni shows how to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style. The actor was seen promoting his latest release, Red, in designer Kunal Rawal's purple potted flower kurta
By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta(Instagram/ram_pothineni)

Asymmetrical kurtas are definitely in trend this wedding season and all the men looking to make heads turn in ethnic wear, need to check out South sensation Ram Pothineni’s latest look. Promoting his latest release, Red, the Telugu star was seen raising the heat in a purple kurta by designer Kunal Rawal that is perfect to break the monotony of menswear.

Taking to his social media handle, Ram had shared a slew of pictures that gave a glimpse of his dapper look and fans hearts were set aflutter. The pictures featured him in the purple kurta that sported pot flower pattern and black and white contrast threadwork.

The half placket kurta ended in a bucket cut and was made of cotton silk fabric. The f ish eye buttons sealed the dapper deal.

Ram teamed the kurta with a pair of black pants and completed his attire with a pair of black and white handcrafted designer slippers by Pranav Sawhney and Abhishek Sharma’s 'dmodot'. The footwear looked earthy and modern at the same time and perfect to go with the kurtas.

Ram’s purple kurta is credited to Mumbai based fashion designer, Kunal Rawal’s label that boasts of being a luxury Indian contemporary brand. The kurta originally costs 39,000 on his designer website.

Ram Pothineni's purple kurta by Kunal Rawal (kunalrawal.com)

Kunal recently launched his new collection, ‘Hide & Seek’ at his Hyderabad store that features traditional as well as fusion looks to the likes of the modern man. Ram Pothineni was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan.

