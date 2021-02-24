Stars paint the town in bubblegum pink

Think pink seems to be the style mantra as Bollywood charges its way out of the Covid gloom and despair. The likes of Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Sanya Malhotra and Divya Khosla Kumar have been spotted sporting the luscious and consciousness-altering bubble pink. Bringing to mind Reese Witherspoon’s iconic look from Legally Blonde and Paris Hilton’s Y2K aesthetic, these stars have been making strong feminist statements. Designer Aniket Satam observes that bubblegum pink represents the social conditioning of how we perceive a certain colour with a gender. “Pop culturally speaking, we have Dee Dee from Dexter and socialites like Paris Hilton who have always patronised the bright bold hue as a strong feminine shade of pink. It’s no longer about exuding a whimsical softness, but being a statement-making head turner in this confident colour which the XX chromosome has owned,” says Satam.

Sara Ai Khan looks chic and cheerful in a bubblepink pantsuit offset with nude shoes (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)

Who doesn’t feel pretty in pink! There is a definite youthful and feminine quality about bubblegum pink. Stylist Bharat Gupta shares, “Joe Biden’s granddaughter was also spotted in a custom Lafayette 148 bubblegum pink coat at his inauguration, so this is the hue to look out for. And not limiting it to apparel, Chrissy Teigen sported a wig in this colour as well. This demonstrates its diversity and can look great in terms of heels, belts, scarves and even bags. From maxi dresses in the soon to arrive summers to a beautiful Indian ensemble for a day celebration, this colour is fresh and quirky. If an entire outfit is too much for someone, then bubblegum pink pants can be teamed up with a white shirt to neutralise the impact but still keeping it trendy. You can also team up a dress with understated accessories to not go over the top. Going matchy- matchy with the outfit and the accessories in a barbie inspired look is a no- no!”

Sanya Malhotra goes matchy-matchy in bubblegum pink (Photo: Instagram/SanyaMalhotra)

Divya Khosla Kumar opts for a bubblepink summer dress (Photo: Instagram/DivyaKhoslaKumar)

2020 has been super grim, and the best way to lift that mood is to portray visually sumptuous clothing. Stylist Sheefa Gilani recalls, “The colour trend was spotted everywhere on the S/S 21 runways and entered the Bollywood set wardrobes. Well, the colour pink has repositioned itself as the go-to hue of the season; pink is most definitely in – and not just on Wednesdays. The first step to adoring pink is to find your perfect shade, which will, of course, depend on your colouring. To get a head start on the trend, I say start with the basics. Opt for accessories in colour before venturing into statement pieces. A ‘90s-inspired baguette bag, shoes instantly liven up a black dress, a perfect bubble gum pink bucket hat, a pair of bubblegum pink sweatpants, and eventually moving to a head-to-toe outfit in the shade.”