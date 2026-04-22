Stay safe and protected this summer with these SPF-infused skin and hair products

Sun care is no longer just about beach days and sunscreen bottles; it's quietly making its way into your everyday beauty routine. Enter SPF-infused skin and hair care products: the new wave of multitasking essentials designed to protect while you glow.

Stay safe in the sun with these skincare products(Freepik)

From moisturisers and foundations to leave-in conditioners and hair mists, these hybrid formulas blend beauty with broad-spectrum defence, helping shield your skin and strands from the often-overlooked effects of UV exposure.

As sun damage can cause premature ageing and scalp issues, SPF is becoming less of an afterthought and more of a daily must-have.

So, we have curated this list of SPF-infused skin and hair care products that are a must-have for summer.

SPF Sunscreens

Summer calls for daily sun protection, and SPF sunscreens are your first line of defence against harsh UV rays. Lightweight, non-greasy formulas now blend seamlessly into skin, offering broad-spectrum protection without the white cast. Whether you’re heading outdoors or staying in, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and premature ageing—making it an essential step for healthy, glowing summer skin.

1. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics 50 ml SPF 50+

Tinted Moisturisers with SPF

For effortless summer beauty, tinted moisturisers with SPF offer hydration, light coverage, and sun protection in one step. Perfect for hot, humid days, they even out skin tone while letting your natural glow shine through. These breathable formulas feel weightless, making them ideal for everyday wear when you want a fresh, no-makeup look with built-in protection.

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{{^usCountry}} Lip Balms with SPF {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lip Balms with SPF {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Your lips need sun protection too, especially during summer. Lip balms with SPF keep your lips soft, hydrated, and shielded from harmful UV rays that can cause dryness and darkening. With nourishing ingredients and subtle tints or shine, they’re easy to reapply throughout the day, ensuring your smile stays healthy, smooth, and protected under the sun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your lips need sun protection too, especially during summer. Lip balms with SPF keep your lips soft, hydrated, and shielded from harmful UV rays that can cause dryness and darkening. With nourishing ingredients and subtle tints or shine, they’re easy to reapply throughout the day, ensuring your smile stays healthy, smooth, and protected under the sun. {{/usCountry}}

Hair Serum with SPF

Summer sun doesn’t just affect your skin—your hair needs protection as well. Hair serums with SPF help shield strands from UV damage, dryness, and colour fading caused by prolonged sun exposure. These lightweight formulas smooth frizz, add shine, and protect your scalp and lengths, making them a must-have for maintaining healthy, glossy hair throughout the season.

4. Minimalist Hair Serum for Dry Frizzy Hair with SPF 30

Foundations with SPF

Simplify your summer routine with foundations that come infused with SPF. They provide coverage while offering an added layer of sun protection, perfect for busy days outdoors. Lightweight and breathable, these formulas help even out your complexion without feeling heavy, making them ideal for warm weather when you want a polished look that still feels comfortable.

5. MARS SPF50 PA++++ High Coverage Foundation

Body Lotion with SPF

Keep your skin soft, nourished, and protected with body lotions that include SPF—perfect for summer days spent outdoors. These multitasking formulas hydrate deeply while shielding your skin from UV rays, helping prevent sunburn and dryness. Easy to apply and absorb, they’re a convenient way to maintain smooth, healthy skin while enjoying the sunshine worry-free.

6. Vaseline Sun Protect SPF 30 Body Lotion

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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