Stay safe and protected this summer with these SPF-infused skin and hair products
Keep your skin and hair protected with these SPF-infused products.
Our Picks
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Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics 50 ml SPF 50+ PA++++ Lightweight Korean Sunscreen for Oily Skin
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UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ | India’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand | In-vitro, In-Vivo Tested | Vitamin C & E |UVA/UVB protection| Anti-Aging| Benzene-Free| 100 g
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Heliocare 360 Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen for Dry & Dehydrated Skin | Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Water-Light Texture | In Vivo Tested | No White Cast | Water & Sweat Resistant | Non Comedogenic | UVA UVB Blue Light IR Protection | 50ml
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Suroskie My Glow All-In-One Tinted Sunscreen Spf 30 Moisturizer 60 Ml Light Shade | Natural Glowy Finish | Intense Hydration & Uva/Uvb Protection | Sweat Resistant | Niacinamide Cream For Men & Women
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Lotus Makeup Xpress Glow 10 In 1 Daily Beauty Cream With Aloevera Extract | SPF 25 | Tinted | Moisturizes And Hydrates | Semi Matte Finish | All Skin Types | Royal Pearl | 30g
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e.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF 50, Tinted Moisturiser For Light, Buildable Coverage, Creates A Natural Glow, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 5 Light Warm
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SebaMed Lip Defense Lip Balm With Spf 30 + Vit E | Regenerates Dry, Chapped Lips | Intensive Care With Vit E, Jojoba Oil & Chamomile |Clinically Tested | For Men & Women, 4.8 Gm, White
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UV Doux Lip Lightening Balm SPF 40 PA++ | India’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand | With Almond Oil, Olive Oil & Vitamin E | For Pigmented & Dry Lips | Hydrates & Protects | 8 g
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The Derma Co 1% Kojic Acid Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA +++ I With Arbutin & Peptide Complex | Reduce Lip Pigmentation | Protects From Sun Damage | For Dark, Pigmented Lips | For Men & Women | 4.5 g
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Minimalist Hair Serum for Dry Frizzy Hair with SPF 30, Keratin, Argan Oil & Ceramides| Heat Protection Serum, Smoothens & Protects From UV | Lightweight | Leave In For Women & Men | 50 ml
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Pilgrim Korean Rice Water & Collagen Advanced Damage Repair Hair Serum SPF 35 with 17 Amino Acids Complex, Wheat Protein & 5 Ceramides 100ml
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Deconstruct Keratin Treatment Hair Serum For Frizzy, Damaged, Weak Hair | with SPF 50 Protection | Enriched With Keratin & Argan Oil | For All Hair Types | For Women & Men | 50 gm
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MARS SPF50 PA++++ High Coverage Foundation (25ml) (03-NATURAL BEIGE) | Blemish Free & Blendable Makeup | For All Skin Type | IN-VIVO Tested with 5 Star UVA+UVB Protection Boots Rating
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INSIGHT Skin Tint 5-in-1 Serum Foundation (30g) | SPF 20 PA++++ | Lightweight, Hydrating & Brightening with Niacinamide & Rice Water | Primer, Moisturizer & Sunscreen in One | For All Skin Types - Shade: Brewtiful
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Lakme Forever Matte Longwear Foundation with SPF 15 and Active Niacinamide | Brightens Skin | Long Lasting Matte Finish |Natural Marble,25 ml
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Vaseline Sun Protect SPF 30 Body Lotion, Reduces Tan Lines in 7 Days, UVA + UVB PA+++ Sun Protection, 400ml
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WishCare Sunscreen Body Lotion with SPF 50 PA+++ In- Vivo Tested | Body Sunscreen With Broad Spectrum UVA & UVB Protection, No White Cast | With Carrot Seed & Raspberry | For All Skin Types | For Women & Men | 200ml
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Mamaearth Vitamin C Sunscreen Body Lotion For All Skin Types Body Lotion Spf 30 With Vitamin C & Honey For Radiant Skin -300 Ml (Pack Of 2)
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Sun care is no longer just about beach days and sunscreen bottles; it's quietly making its way into your everyday beauty routine. Enter SPF-infused skin and hair care products: the new wave of multitasking essentials designed to protect while you glow.
From moisturisers and foundations to leave-in conditioners and hair mists, these hybrid formulas blend beauty with broad-spectrum defence, helping shield your skin and strands from the often-overlooked effects of UV exposure.
As sun damage can cause premature ageing and scalp issues, SPF is becoming less of an afterthought and more of a daily must-have.
So, we have curated this list of SPF-infused skin and hair care products that are a must-have for summer.
SPF Sunscreens
Summer calls for daily sun protection, and SPF sunscreens are your first line of defence against harsh UV rays. Lightweight, non-greasy formulas now blend seamlessly into skin, offering broad-spectrum protection without the white cast. Whether you’re heading outdoors or staying in, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and premature ageing—making it an essential step for healthy, glowing summer skin.
1. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics 50 ml SPF 50+
Tinted Moisturisers with SPF
For effortless summer beauty, tinted moisturisers with SPF offer hydration, light coverage, and sun protection in one step. Perfect for hot, humid days, they even out skin tone while letting your natural glow shine through. These breathable formulas feel weightless, making them ideal for everyday wear when you want a fresh, no-makeup look with built-in protection.
Lip Balms with SPF{{/usCountry}}
Lip Balms with SPF{{/usCountry}}
Your lips need sun protection too, especially during summer. Lip balms with SPF keep your lips soft, hydrated, and shielded from harmful UV rays that can cause dryness and darkening. With nourishing ingredients and subtle tints or shine, they’re easy to reapply throughout the day, ensuring your smile stays healthy, smooth, and protected under the sun.{{/usCountry}}
Your lips need sun protection too, especially during summer. Lip balms with SPF keep your lips soft, hydrated, and shielded from harmful UV rays that can cause dryness and darkening. With nourishing ingredients and subtle tints or shine, they’re easy to reapply throughout the day, ensuring your smile stays healthy, smooth, and protected under the sun.{{/usCountry}}
Hair Serum with SPF
Summer sun doesn’t just affect your skin—your hair needs protection as well. Hair serums with SPF help shield strands from UV damage, dryness, and colour fading caused by prolonged sun exposure. These lightweight formulas smooth frizz, add shine, and protect your scalp and lengths, making them a must-have for maintaining healthy, glossy hair throughout the season.
4. Minimalist Hair Serum for Dry Frizzy Hair with SPF 30
Foundations with SPF
Simplify your summer routine with foundations that come infused with SPF. They provide coverage while offering an added layer of sun protection, perfect for busy days outdoors. Lightweight and breathable, these formulas help even out your complexion without feeling heavy, making them ideal for warm weather when you want a polished look that still feels comfortable.
5. MARS SPF50 PA++++ High Coverage Foundation
Body Lotion with SPF
Keep your skin soft, nourished, and protected with body lotions that include SPF—perfect for summer days spent outdoors. These multitasking formulas hydrate deeply while shielding your skin from UV rays, helping prevent sunburn and dryness. Easy to apply and absorb, they’re a convenient way to maintain smooth, healthy skin while enjoying the sunshine worry-free.
6. Vaseline Sun Protect SPF 30 Body Lotion
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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