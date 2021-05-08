Step inside Neena Gupta's holiday home in Mukteshwar, it has the best views

Neena Gupta's sartorial game is on point. There is no denying it. Be it sarees or loungewear, the Badhaai Ho actor carries every outfit with equal elan. But it is not just clothing where her style sense shines, it even comes out in the way she has done the interiors of her serene holiday home in Mukteshwar. Since the first lockdown began in March last year, Neena has been spending a lot of time in her home in Uttarakhand that is situated right in the lap of nature and has some of the best views.

She has been posting a lot of images of her home on social media and it is every bit as gorgeous as one would think. Let's take a look inside the actor's home that has a calm vibe to it and seems like the best place to relax.

Living Room:

To fully enjoy the beautiful sunrises and be close to nature, Neena Gupta has made a home that has an indoor-outdoor vibe to it. Her living area is full of large floor-to-ceiling glass windows. This also seems to be one of her favourite rooms in the house as she often shares pictures of herself either spending time with her dog, playing musical instruments or practising Yoga in this room.

Even the furniture in her home is in subtle tones with lots of white and beige which adds to the calmness of the place.

Kitchen:

The actor has a fully equipped kitchen where she often makes cakes with the help of Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna who was also the director of Neena's acclaimed film The Last Colour.

Backyard:

We have saved the best for the last. Neena Gupta's holiday home is nothing short of a 5-star hotel but her backyard is the cherry on the cake. She has a huge garden that looks over the mountains and every morning clouds come to visit the actor. She often shares marvelous images featuring the sky on social media.

Not just that, a large sitting area with a heater and a small ground for her dog to play is also a part of the backyard where the actor often sips her morning tea while soaking in the view.

What do you think about Neena Gupta's holiday home?

