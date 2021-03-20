Neena Gupta keeps her holiday look casual in hoodie and classic denim shorts

If there is one actor who is reversing in age, it is Neena Gupta. The actor is like a fine wine who keeps getting better with every passing day. It also seems like the fashionista is a mountain kinda gal. The Badhaai Ho actor spent a large part of last year in her holiday home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand surrounded by lush greenery and now she is enjoying in Mussoorie which is also known as the queen of hills. That is not all, she is giving us some major fashion goals on this trip.

In her latest picture from the holiday, the actor can be seen surrounded by beautiful tall trees and green mountains. Even though the background view was serene, it was her comfy and casual outfit that became the highlight of the post. Neena Gupta wore a baggy grey hoodie with a neon pink print on it. She teamed it with a pair of classic denim shorts. The actor completed her look by wearing a pair of beige slides with the outfit.

The actor opted to flaunt her natural beauty and stepped out without any glam. She also left her middle-parted straight hair down. Neena Gupta shared the picture on her social media with the caption, "Mussorie and me (sic)." A lot of celebrities including Archana Puran Singh and Gupta's BFF and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan took to the comments section of the post.

Neena Gupta has a very relatable fashion sense that a lot of people look up to. However, it is her saree collection that holds a special place in the hearts of her fans. Check out some of our favourite moments of the actor rocking a saree:

On the work front, Neena Gupta will be seen in the film 83 which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in her upcoming project Sardar Ka Grandson.

