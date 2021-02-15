IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
health

Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack

  • Neena Gupta is back in her holiday home in Mukteshwar and the actor is enjoying her time amid the lush greenery. She recently shared a video of herself soaking in the sun while braving the low temperature.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST

Neena Gupta is ageing like fine wine. The actor who is reversing in age has lately won a lot of accolades for her work. However, that is not all, Gupta is very famous for her fashion choices and her workout routines as well. Be it a funky tracksuit, a casual pair of shorts with a white shirt or a gorgeous saree, she carries all with equal elegance. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know too.

Neena Gupta has time and again mentioned that she takes her exercise quite seriously. The actor loves doing Yoga and walking amid lush greenery in the hills of Mukteshwar, where she has a holiday home. Gupta recently shared a video on her Instagram that proves us right. The clip that we are talking about shows the Badhaai Ho actor dressed in a grey tracksuit.

She accessorised her look with a neon green fanny pack, white sneakers and a pair of sunnies. In the clip, Gupta can be heard saying, "Okay, so, back to Mukteshwar, I am walking, this is my complex. Look at the garden, it is so beautiful, even in the cold weather. Aaj bahut achi dhoop nikli hui hai aur dhoop main walk kar rai hai aur bahut mazza aa raha hai. (Today, the sun is out and I am enjoying my walk) Bye."

When the lockdown began in March of 2020, Neena Gupta was in her holiday home with her husband Vivek Mehra. The two stayed back and spent most of their time there. Even now, Gupta keeps going back to the beautiful mountains. She even posted quite a few snippets from her lockdown life with her fans on social media. From cooking to working out and cutting her husband's hair, she kept her fans updated. Check out some of them:

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the 2020 release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She was also a part of the web series Panchayat, Masaba Masaba and PariWar. Her upcoming projects include 83 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neena gupta celebrity fitness bollywood
Close
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
health

Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta is back in her holiday home in Mukteshwar and the actor is enjoying her time amid the lush greenery. She recently shared a video of herself soaking in the sun while braving the low temperature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

Study: Cabozantinib drug most likely to treat metastatic papillary kidney cancer

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
While there are currently no effective treatments for metastatic papillary kidney cancer, or metastatic pRCC, experts have found that Cabozantinib drug is most effective in treating patients suffering from this rare subtype of kidney cancer
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
health

IIT Bombay claims Covid-19 survives longer on glass, plastic than cloth or paper

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A study by IIT Bombay has revealed that coronavirus survives longer on glass and plastic instead of the popular thought that Covid-19 survives for longer duration on porous surfaces like paper, cardboard boxes and clothes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
health

Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:42 AM IST
A new study reveals that unlike Warfarin that can be affected by food or other medications and illness, Aspirin is more effective and should be preferred to prevent blood clots in kids after surgery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
health

Medical cannabis can be useful in reducing high blood pressure, says new study

ANI, Beer-sheva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A new study done by researchers at the Ben-Gurion University showcases that use of medical cannabis can reduce high blood pressure in older adults.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on solutions for overeating

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:49 PM IST
People tend to overeat when exposed to cues or environments that remind them of treats, which is one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Experts say the action of the antiviral agent continues to work because it is unaffected by changes in the spike protein of the virus, which is the method by which coronavirus mutates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
health

Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A new study has revealed that patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes and often have swinging blood sugar levels are at an increased risk of suffering from heart diseases as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
health

Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan promotes self love on Valentine’s Day, shares a fitness clip from her morning workout session and we are inspired to try Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose II. Check out the video and benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
health

Preity Zinta is excited to be back in the gym after forever, posts Pilates video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Preity Zinta shared a new fitness video that shows the actor sweating it hard in the gym during a Pilates session. We are inspired to start our day with exercise as well. Are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
health

Obesity has taken more lives than smoking in England and Scotland, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:16 AM IST
A new study published in the BMC Public Health journal has revealed that the number of lives lost due to obesity and excess body fat have been more than the ones that were lost to smoking since 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
health

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Did you know that the humidity created inside masks may help in combating respiratory diseases such as Covid-19? According to a team of researchers, this is yet another benefit of wearing masks regularly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
health

Liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer could guide therapy for tumours: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:45 PM IST
A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis demonstrates that a liquid biopsy examining blood or urine can help gauge the effectiveness of therapy for colorectal cancer that has just begun to spread beyond the original tumour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Many patients recover their olfaction quickly. Others smell less than they did before (hyposmia) or scent every odor wrong (parosmia). A spouse suddenly smells like a stranger, wine like cardboard, sewage like coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus may hijack human cells

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Previous research had found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, enters cells through a process called endocytosis upon binding to the cell surface receptor ACE2 and potentially other proteins like integrins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP