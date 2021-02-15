Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack
- Neena Gupta is back in her holiday home in Mukteshwar and the actor is enjoying her time amid the lush greenery. She recently shared a video of herself soaking in the sun while braving the low temperature.
Neena Gupta is ageing like fine wine. The actor who is reversing in age has lately won a lot of accolades for her work. However, that is not all, Gupta is very famous for her fashion choices and her workout routines as well. Be it a funky tracksuit, a casual pair of shorts with a white shirt or a gorgeous saree, she carries all with equal elegance. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know too.
Neena Gupta has time and again mentioned that she takes her exercise quite seriously. The actor loves doing Yoga and walking amid lush greenery in the hills of Mukteshwar, where she has a holiday home. Gupta recently shared a video on her Instagram that proves us right. The clip that we are talking about shows the Badhaai Ho actor dressed in a grey tracksuit.
She accessorised her look with a neon green fanny pack, white sneakers and a pair of sunnies. In the clip, Gupta can be heard saying, "Okay, so, back to Mukteshwar, I am walking, this is my complex. Look at the garden, it is so beautiful, even in the cold weather. Aaj bahut achi dhoop nikli hui hai aur dhoop main walk kar rai hai aur bahut mazza aa raha hai. (Today, the sun is out and I am enjoying my walk) Bye."
When the lockdown began in March of 2020, Neena Gupta was in her holiday home with her husband Vivek Mehra. The two stayed back and spent most of their time there. Even now, Gupta keeps going back to the beautiful mountains. She even posted quite a few snippets from her lockdown life with her fans on social media. From cooking to working out and cutting her husband's hair, she kept her fans updated. Check out some of them:
On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the 2020 release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She was also a part of the web series Panchayat, Masaba Masaba and PariWar. Her upcoming projects include 83 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
