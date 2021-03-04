Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse
fashion

Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, will soon be seen in the upcoming drama webseries Finding Anamika in which she plays a global superstar. Madhuri shared a glimpse of herself from the show, and she looked as ravishing as she did back in the day.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit in Finding Anamika.(Instagram)

It seems 2021 is looking up indeed, Bollywood icon and dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen onscreen in a Netflix drama series Finding Anamika that revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in her life. Madhuri took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her character in the upcoming series in which she plays the titular role. The picture shared by the 53-year-old star sees her in a glamorous avatar, as she poses effortlessly like a diva for the lens. Piquing the curiosity of her fans, she wrote, "Beauty, poise, grace and elegance are all words you'd associate with Anamika. But skeletons hidden in her closet all come rushing out when an untoward event takes place. There's always more than meets the eye, isn't there?," in the caption. She added, "I'm thrilled to announce I will be part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate! @netflix_in #AbMenuMeinSabNew #FindingAnamika." Coincidentally, in the post shared by Madhuri, the actor's character Anamika can be seen posing in a stunning red Anamika Khanna ensemble. In the post Madhuri sported a dark lip and thick eyeliner, she wore small diamond studs in her ears and a diamond and ruby studded necklace around her neck. The actor had her hair up in a French twist, a few loose strands framing her gorgeous face as she flashed her heart-wrenching smile at the cameras.

Madhuri also acknowledged her whole team including filmmaker Karan Johar in the caption. 'Finding Anamika' is a suspenseful family drama series which is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment banner. The show which will feature Madhuri Dixit Nene with Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi is helmed by Karishma Kohli, Bejoy Nambiar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in simple blue spaghetti-strap dress at Roohi promotions

Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover

Kiara Advani in 50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here

Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP