Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in Finding Anamika's first glimpse

It seems 2021 is looking up indeed, Bollywood icon and dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen onscreen in a Netflix drama series Finding Anamika that revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in her life. Madhuri took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her character in the upcoming series in which she plays the titular role. The picture shared by the 53-year-old star sees her in a glamorous avatar, as she poses effortlessly like a diva for the lens. Piquing the curiosity of her fans, she wrote, "Beauty, poise, grace and elegance are all words you'd associate with Anamika. But skeletons hidden in her closet all come rushing out when an untoward event takes place. There's always more than meets the eye, isn't there?," in the caption. She added, "I'm thrilled to announce I will be part of the Netflix original series Finding Anamika. Excuse me, while I do a happy dance to celebrate! @netflix_in #AbMenuMeinSabNew #FindingAnamika." Coincidentally, in the post shared by Madhuri, the actor's character Anamika can be seen posing in a stunning red Anamika Khanna ensemble. In the post Madhuri sported a dark lip and thick eyeliner, she wore small diamond studs in her ears and a diamond and ruby studded necklace around her neck. The actor had her hair up in a French twist, a few loose strands framing her gorgeous face as she flashed her heart-wrenching smile at the cameras.

Madhuri also acknowledged her whole team including filmmaker Karan Johar in the caption. 'Finding Anamika' is a suspenseful family drama series which is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment banner. The show which will feature Madhuri Dixit Nene with Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi is helmed by Karishma Kohli, Bejoy Nambiar.