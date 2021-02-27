Madhuri Dixit is a vision in royal blue Arpita Mehta saree priced at ₹98,000
It may have been a while since Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene graced the silver screen and flashed her 'butterflies in stomach' inducing smile. However the Dedh Ishqiya is always sharing stunning pictures of herself, dressed to perfection and oozing grace and blessing our social media feeds with her stunning looks. The 53-year-old actor is ageing like fine wine, and her latest social media post is proof. On Friday, the Tezaab actor treated fans to stunning all smiles pictures. The Devdas actor hopped on to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures posing in traditional attire. The pictures featured in the post see Madhuri sporting a royal blue georgette saree with accentuated scalloped gold floral designs towards the border as well as a very heavily embroidered half-sleeved blouse. With her luscious locks open, the actor looked stunning with a subtle bronze, smokey eye and deep red lips. She accessorized her glamorous avatar with heavy diamond and stone studded earrings, as well as kadas and rings. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star's million-dollar smile seemed enough to make the fan's heart skip a beat.
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star captioned the post, "Blue hue," and added a blue heart. Celebrity followers including Lara Dutta Bhupathi and more than 4.7 million fans liked the post with scores of them leaving adorable comments. Nora Fatehi left heart eyes and smiley face emoticon while others left heart and fire emoticons over the post. Madhuri's stunning blue saree with the embroidered blouse is the Royal Blue tiered ruffle sari set with beige gold linear embroidery by ace couturier Arpita Mehta priced at ₹98,000 on the designer's website, while her stunning jewellery is from Falguni Mehta's Jadau Jewellery.
Quite an active social media user, the Dil star keeps on sharing intriguing videos and photos over the platform. The dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood also recently crossed 22 million followers on Instagram and shared to her stories, "22 Million strong. Thank you." On the professional front, Madhuri will soon be seen in a Netflix webseries under producer and filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic banner. The series, which will wrap up by end of next month, will be directed by Sri Rao and Karan Johar is the creative producer. Madhuri is also going to appear as a judge on the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane along with co-judges, choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. While Raghav Juyal will host the show. Previously, Madhuri was seen on Netflix for her Marathi production, 15th August.
(With agency inputs)
