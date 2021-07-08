Suhana Khan channels Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali in 11k blue jumpsuit

Suhana Khan's outfit choices are not only super fashionable but also very minimalistic when it comes to the style diva's aesthetic. However, like most star kids, Suhana also usually only wears outfits that come with a considerably heavy price tag. Most recently a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's only daughter resurfaced on social media, it was a picture of her posted on one of her friends' Instagram stories and show the 21-year-old wearing a velvet jumpsuit as she poses with her friends and strawberries, and we can't help but notice the similarity between Suhana's ensemble and one worn by her father's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai costar Kajol as the character Anjali on the big screen.

In the Instagram story from April 2021, Suhana can be seen wearing a dark blue coloured velvet jumpsuit from the UK based high fashion brand Peachy Den. The Kernel Jumpsuit from the brand is priced at £110 which is approximately ₹11,332.

Suhana posed in the Instagram story with her friend and in another with a box of strawberries. Suhana sported kohl lined eyes, a glossy nude lipstick with a dark outline, pink nailpaint and had her usual stacked dainty necklaces around her neck as she posed for the images.

The outfit on the brand's website

Suhana had her long hair open, but we couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Suhana and her father's close friend and onscreen love interest from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol's character Anjali.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan (Pinterest)

Suhana's outfit was blue with stripes across the tops of the two front pockets and a closed collared neck with a zipper, while the one seen on Kajol is only slightly different featuring a visible white zipper, two white stripes along the short capped sleeves, however the rest of the outfit has an uncanny resemblance to the one worn by Suhana, down to the shade of blue.

Coincidence or did Suhana want to recreate Kajol's famous 90s look in one of the most popular movies the actor and Shah Rukh acted in? One can only wonder.

