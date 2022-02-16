Suhana Khan's stunning look in red Manish Malhotra saree makes Shanaya Kapoor go 'Sue you beauty': See pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is known for nailing the latest Gen-Z fashion trends and posting pictures of her looks on Instagram. So, when the 21-year-old star kid embraced Indian ethnic wear in a red Manish Malhotra saree for a photoshoot that broke the internet, it came as no surprise. Additionally, her stunning traditional look got loads of compliments from her best friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.

On Tuesday, Suhana with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and celebrity stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram to share the pictures. While Manish Malhotra captioned his post, "SUHANA [fire and heart emoticon]," Ami wrote "Beeeuuteeee [heart emojis]," as her caption.

The six yards is another beauteous creation from Manish Malhotra's signature sequin collection, and Suhana looks breathtaking in it. It features a bright red georgette saree adorned with sequinned embellishments done in parallel lines all over the drape. Additionally, the borders come decorated with shiny red beads placed in intricate patterns, and the pallu features beaded tassels that elevate the six yards.

Suhana, who is Shah Rukh and Gauri's only daughter, wore the red saree in a traditional draping style. She teamed it with a matching red sleeveless blouse decorated with sequins and featuring a wide U neckline, inverted hem, and a plunging back.

In the end, Suhana styled the six yards with minimal accessories, taking into account the heavy embroidery done on her ensemble. She chose oxidised silver jhumkis and matching red pumps. A messy ponytail, nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, dainty bindi and dewy base make-up rounded off the glam picks.

After Suhana shared the photo on her Instagram page, it instantly went viral and garnered several likes and comments. Her BFF Shanaya Kapoor commented, "Sue you beauty [heart emojis]." Navya Nanda posted a heart emoji. See more comments below.

Comments on Suhana Khan's post.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan recently returned from New York to her home in Mumbai. She was pursuing a course in film studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

