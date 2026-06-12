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Summer denim styling guide: 6 ways to keep your look cool and comfortable

From loose jeans to pastel tees, find out how to style denim without feeling too hot. 

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 03:12 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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Denim is a wardrobe basic, and it includes your staples like jeans, waistcoats and so on. But during summer and the in-between patchy season, styling this requires a better strategy, without ever compromising on your style. But on the bonus side, denim is quite versatile, and with the correct pairing, summer dressing with smart casual basics can be perfected.

Denim makes summer dressing breezy and fun. Take notes from Hollywood celebs, Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez, who kept it fun and chic. (Picture credit: Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Summer-monsoon fashion tips: Know how to dress to combat heat and humidity with style

Hear from an expert on how to style denim this season. Amol Kadam, general manager design, at Spykar, shared with us how to carry denim this summer.

Styling is where most people get stuck, especially when denim starts to feel too heavy for the season. What is the rule? The designer outlined, “Summer dressing is all about staying comfortable without compromising on style, and denim remains one of the easiest wardrobe staples to build looks around. The key lies in choosing relaxed silhouettes, breathable pairings, and lighter washes.”

Denim is versatile! Try out these pairings. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

This season, denim moves beyond rigid styling toward comfort-first dressing where relaxed fits, breathable fabrics, softer colours, and versatile silhouettes define everyday fashion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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