Summer denim styling guide: 6 ways to keep your look cool and comfortable

Denim is a wardrobe basic, and it includes your staples like jeans, waistcoats and so on. But during summer and the in-between patchy season, styling this requires a better strategy, without ever compromising on your style. But on the bonus side, denim is quite versatile, and with the correct pairing, summer dressing with smart casual basics can be perfected.

Denim makes summer dressing breezy and fun. Take notes from Hollywood celebs, Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez, who kept it fun and chic. (Picture credit: Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Summer-monsoon fashion tips: Know how to dress to combat heat and humidity with style

Hear from an expert on how to style denim this season. Amol Kadam, general manager design, at Spykar, shared with us how to carry denim this summer.

Styling is where most people get stuck, especially when denim starts to feel too heavy for the season. What is the rule? The designer outlined, “Summer dressing is all about staying comfortable without compromising on style, and denim remains one of the easiest wardrobe staples to build looks around. The key lies in choosing relaxed silhouettes, breathable pairings, and lighter washes.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} What does this mean? To put it simply, your goal should be to look for outfits which are not too uncomfortable, but look well-coordinated and put-together. This is where denim comes in, acting as an easy base for outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does this mean? To put it simply, your goal should be to look for outfits which are not too uncomfortable, but look well-coordinated and put-together. This is where denim comes in, acting as an easy base for outfits. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Here's a brief guide from the designer: 1. Pair loose-fit denim with relaxed shirts Easy-fit denims such as straight or loose silhouettes work best with linen, seersucker, or oversized cotton shirts.

Half-sleeve shirts in neutral shades create an effortless, vacation-ready look while improving breathability. 2. Opt for lighter washes and softer fabrics Mid-blue, faded, or vintage-inspired denim feels lighter visually and suits summer aesthetics.

Softer, lightweight denim fabrics offer better movement and comfort during warmer months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a brief guide from the designer: 1. Pair loose-fit denim with relaxed shirts Easy-fit denims such as straight or loose silhouettes work best with linen, seersucker, or oversized cotton shirts.

Half-sleeve shirts in neutral shades create an effortless, vacation-ready look while improving breathability. 2. Opt for lighter washes and softer fabrics Mid-blue, faded, or vintage-inspired denim feels lighter visually and suits summer aesthetics.

Softer, lightweight denim fabrics offer better movement and comfort during warmer months. {{/usCountry}}

Denim is versatile! Try out these pairings. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Keep layering minimal Swap heavy jackets for sleeveless overshirts, open shirts over tanks, or lightweight shackets.

Minimal layering adds depth without making the outfit feel bulky. 4. Focus on comfortable footwear and clean styling Loose denim paired with simple sneakers, sandals, or loafers creates a balanced silhouette.

Keeping accessories minimal allows the outfit to feel modern and versatile for everyday wear. 5. Try denim-on-denim, but keep it balanced Double denim continues to stay relevant, especially when mixing different washes like light blue jeans with a darker denim shirt or overshirt.

Relaxed fits and softer fabrics prevent the look from feeling heavy, making denim-on-denim ideal for casual summer styling. 6. Add pastel topwear and comfort-fit T-shirts Pastel shades such as sage green, off-white, dusty pink, powder blue, butter yellow, and muted beige complement denim effortlessly.

Pairing loose or comfort-fit graphic tees, oversized crews, or relaxed polos with denim creates an easy, youthful summer look rooted in comfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Keep layering minimal Swap heavy jackets for sleeveless overshirts, open shirts over tanks, or lightweight shackets.

Minimal layering adds depth without making the outfit feel bulky. 4. Focus on comfortable footwear and clean styling Loose denim paired with simple sneakers, sandals, or loafers creates a balanced silhouette.

Keeping accessories minimal allows the outfit to feel modern and versatile for everyday wear. 5. Try denim-on-denim, but keep it balanced Double denim continues to stay relevant, especially when mixing different washes like light blue jeans with a darker denim shirt or overshirt.

Relaxed fits and softer fabrics prevent the look from feeling heavy, making denim-on-denim ideal for casual summer styling. 6. Add pastel topwear and comfort-fit T-shirts Pastel shades such as sage green, off-white, dusty pink, powder blue, butter yellow, and muted beige complement denim effortlessly.

Pairing loose or comfort-fit graphic tees, oversized crews, or relaxed polos with denim creates an easy, youthful summer look rooted in comfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This season, denim moves beyond rigid styling toward comfort-first dressing where relaxed fits, breathable fabrics, softer colours, and versatile silhouettes define everyday fashion.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON