Summer-monsoon fashion tips: Know how to dress to combat heat and humidity with style
Are you tired of your sticky clothes in humid weather? Know how to stay comfortable by choosing the right ones.
You dress for your mood and personal style, but you also need to dress according to the weather. Adaptability is the hallmark of a well-planned wardrobe! This is especially relevant during the in-between season when summer slowly transitions into the rainy season. Some days are scorchingly hot, while others quickly turn humid, leaving clothes feeling sticky and clingy.ALSO READ: How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster
To combat this, you need to make practical fashion choices. For expert-backed styling tips for the in-between season, Shubha Mitra, founder of Shubha Design Studio, weighed in and helped to identify the fashion choices one needs to make for better comfort.
She outlined three important things you need to keep in mind: breathability, comfort, and ease of repeated wear.
“Instead of investing in occasion-heavy outfits that are worn once and forgotten, shoppers are gravitating towards pieces that transition effortlessly from work to travel to casual outings and holidays,” Shubha added.
What does it mean? The focus here should be on choosing clothes that are useful for different occasions. Pieces that are versatile! The choices should be focused on functionality.
The expert walked us through the best choices. Here's a brief guide Shubha shared, recommending the best fabrics, fittings and prints:
1. Choose breathable fabrics
- Cotton, linen, bamboo blends, and soft handwoven textiles are summer-monsoon staples.
- They regulate heat better and feel lighter on the skin.
- Avoid heat synthetics, which can feel restrictive and uncomfortable in hot, humid weather.
The expert walked us through the best choices. Here's a brief guide Shubha shared, recommending the best fabrics, fittings and prints:
1. Choose breathable fabrics
- Cotton, linen, bamboo blends, and soft handwoven textiles are summer-monsoon staples.
- They regulate heat better and feel lighter on the skin.
- Avoid heat synthetics, which can feel restrictive and uncomfortable in hot, humid weather.
2. Go for relaxed fits
- Choose oversized shirts, easy co-ord sets, loose trousers, and wrinkle-friendly separates.
- The co-ord set is comfortable.
- The focus is on how to be comfortable even after long hours outdoors.
3. For fun, choose prints
- Quirky prints, artistic florals, tropical motifs and playful stripes enhance personality.
- To feel expressive, choose statement shirts, printed co-ords and bold separates that feel visually good, while also remaining easy to wear.
2. Go for relaxed fits
- Choose oversized shirts, easy co-ord sets, loose trousers, and wrinkle-friendly separates.
- The co-ord set is comfortable.
- The focus is on how to be comfortable even after long hours outdoors.
3. For fun, choose prints
- Quirky prints, artistic florals, tropical motifs and playful stripes enhance personality.
- To feel expressive, choose statement shirts, printed co-ords and bold separates that feel visually good, while also remaining easy to wear.
Next, Shubha highlighted that one should prioritise ‘durability' in this season. “Instead of building wardrobes around constant newness, shoppers are focusing on versatility. Pieces that can be styled differently across occasions naturally reduce unnecessary consumption while making everyday dressing simpler."
What does this mean? The clothes you pick should be able to endure frequent washing, sweat and regular wear.
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