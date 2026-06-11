Summer-monsoon fashion tips: Know how to dress to combat heat and humidity with style

You dress for your mood and personal style, but you also need to dress according to the weather. Adaptability is the hallmark of a well-planned wardrobe! This is especially relevant during the in-between season when summer slowly transitions into the rainy season. Some days are scorchingly hot, while others quickly turn humid, leaving clothes feeling sticky and clingy.ALSO READ: How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster

Choose linen and breathable outfits for the in-between summer and monsoon season. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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To combat this, you need to make practical fashion choices. For expert-backed styling tips for the in-between season, Shubha Mitra, founder of Shubha Design Studio, weighed in and helped to identify the fashion choices one needs to make for better comfort.

She outlined three important things you need to keep in mind: breathability, comfort, and ease of repeated wear.

“Instead of investing in occasion-heavy outfits that are worn once and forgotten, shoppers are gravitating towards pieces that transition effortlessly from work to travel to casual outings and holidays,” Shubha added.

What does it mean? The focus here should be on choosing clothes that are useful for different occasions. Pieces that are versatile! The choices should be focused on functionality.

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{{^usCountry}} The expert walked us through the best choices. Here's a brief guide Shubha shared, recommending the best fabrics, fittings and prints: 1. Choose breathable fabrics Cotton, linen, bamboo blends, and soft handwoven textiles are summer-monsoon staples.

They regulate heat better and feel lighter on the skin.

Avoid heat synthetics, which can feel restrictive and uncomfortable in hot, humid weather. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expert walked us through the best choices. Here's a brief guide Shubha shared, recommending the best fabrics, fittings and prints: 1. Choose breathable fabrics Cotton, linen, bamboo blends, and soft handwoven textiles are summer-monsoon staples.

They regulate heat better and feel lighter on the skin.

Avoid heat synthetics, which can feel restrictive and uncomfortable in hot, humid weather. {{/usCountry}}

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Go for linen, cotton fabrics, and keep it easy and fun with quirky prints! (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Go for relaxed fits Choose oversized shirts, easy co-ord sets, loose trousers, and wrinkle-friendly separates.

The co-ord set is comfortable.

The focus is on how to be comfortable even after long hours outdoors. 3. For fun, choose prints Quirky prints, artistic florals, tropical motifs and playful stripes enhance personality.

To feel expressive, choose statement shirts, printed co-ords and bold separates that feel visually good, while also remaining easy to wear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Go for relaxed fits Choose oversized shirts, easy co-ord sets, loose trousers, and wrinkle-friendly separates.

The co-ord set is comfortable.

The focus is on how to be comfortable even after long hours outdoors. 3. For fun, choose prints Quirky prints, artistic florals, tropical motifs and playful stripes enhance personality.

To feel expressive, choose statement shirts, printed co-ords and bold separates that feel visually good, while also remaining easy to wear. {{/usCountry}}

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Next, Shubha highlighted that one should prioritise ‘durability' in this season. “Instead of building wardrobes around constant newness, shoppers are focusing on versatility. Pieces that can be styled differently across occasions naturally reduce unnecessary consumption while making everyday dressing simpler."

What does this mean? The clothes you pick should be able to endure frequent washing, sweat and regular wear.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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