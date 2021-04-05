Pristine whites, creative pleated skirts, high-waist shorts, breathable fabrics, sun glasses, refreshing drinks and an ample amount of sun block - Summers are finally here. Flexible, versatile and creative, summer fashion is all about comfort while keeping it stylish. It’s no wonder that the soft texture and the light weight of breathable fabrics like cotton, khadi and linen makes them summer staples of every wardrobe. And when it comes to summer soirees and keeping our fashion game strong, choosing clothes that embody an elusive combination of adventure, functionality and coolness are our first preferences.

Fashion, lifestyle influencer and a celebrity stylist, Jasleen Sabharwal, drops cues on how can one make the most of the summer season to look and feel stylish.

Floral fervour“Floral prints have an irreplaceable place in a summer-wardrobe,” feels Jasleen Sabharwal. Decked up in a self-designed floral cut-out dress, Jasleen is giving us major fashion goals. Pink pumps from Spanish designer Manolo Blahnik’s collection are a perfect match to Jacquemus’ mini pink leather bag.

Summer vibe done right!

Celebrating decades-old styleIt’s said that history repeats itself. So, is with fashion. Tie-dye is gripping hearts again and Jasleen loves them too. She looks super chic in a tie-dye mid-length cotton dress by Stradivarius. The splash of summer-appropriate colours - yellow, pink and pastel orange on the dress look revitalizing. Yellow-coloured Jimmy Choo pumps and a Zara bag complements the whole ensemble.

Timeless and classicThe cotton fabric of the gorgeous Chikankari sharara set in white from Lucknow makes it a perfect pick for the season. The quirky pink bag pack from Vipul Shah adds a contemporary vibe while the glitzy juttis from Fizzy Goblet and silver jewellery from Udaipur retains the customary ethnic glam.

Party readyA fringed yellow corset from Zabella, jet black wide legged pants from the house of aliceMcCALL and the black pumps from Dior! You are all set to be the talk of that summer stylish party. Don’t forget to carry that super mini leather bag from Gucci. Effortless and chic, minimalism at its best!

This summer, the only therapy you need is fashion!