Sunny Leone amps hotness quotient in denim zipper mini, neon-orange crop jacket

Sunny Leone raises the bar of fashion inspiration this summer as she boasts an enviable wardrobe of denim-on-denim with her sizzling look in a blue denim mini dress and neon-orange denim cropped jacket | Check pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Always the one to set fashion goals with her transitional wardrobe that is too stylish to miss, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was seen adding to the summer’s hot quotient this Tuesday with her sultry sartorial elegance. Stepping out for a sunkissed photoshoot, Sunny raised the bar of fashion inspiration this summery Tuesday as she boasted an enviable wardrobe of denim-on-denim with her sizzling look.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a slew of pictures which put the fashion police on immediate alert and made fans instant cues to slay at their next casual outing. The pictures feature the diva donning a thigh-high blue denim mini dress that came with delicate shoulder straps, a front zipper opening and a low neckline to amp up the oomph factor.

Teaming the look in a fashion-forward way, Sunny layered the dress with a neon-orange denim jacket. Cropped all along the hemline, the jacket featured a collar, long sleeves, front patch pockets with flaps and front fastening with metal buttons.

Completing her attire with a pair of black and white sneakers, Sunny accessorised her look with a pair of lapis cube drop earrings from contemporary jewellery store Slate by Vasundhara and a pair of sunglasses from clothing and accessories brand, Bellofox.

Wearing a dab of luscious cherry red lip gloss, Sunny opted for dewy makeup and left her long wavy tresses open down her back. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Sunny simply captioned the pictures, “Sun-kissed (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to exclusive women wear brand and a modern atelier, Freakins, that boasts of a wardrobe upgrade with latest, trendy and stylish denim apparel. While the denim jacket was originally priced at 1,399 on their designer website, the strappy denim dress too cost 1,399.

Sunny Leone's neon-orange crop jacket from Freakins (freakins.com)
Sunny Leone's strappy denim dress from Freakins (freakins.com)

Sunny Leone was styled by celebrity designer and stylist Hitendra Kapopara.

