Sunny Leone in colourful swimsuit soaks up the sun after a dip in the sea at Maldives. Check out her pic inside

Summers call for a beach vacation, and your favourite celebrities are already heading out of the city to chill amid scenic tropical views. Sunny Leone is among these stars. The actor had recently jetted off to the Bollywood favourite beach destination - the Maldives - to enjoy a short getaway. She has been sharing snippets from her escapade with fans on social media. Her latest post shows her dressed in a swimsuit and soaking up the sun post a dip in the sea. Scroll ahead to see the photo.

Sunny Leone sunbathes after a dip in the sea

Sunny Leone in colourful swimsuit soaks up the sun at Maldives. (Instagram)

Sunny Leone's photoshoot shows her sitting on the white sand beach with the clear blue sea and cloudy skies in the backdrop. Sunny shared the picture with the caption, "[beach with umbrella emoji] life is what you make it!!! [heart-eye emoji]. #SunnyLeone #beach #bikini #maldives #vacay." With her wet hair post a dip in the sea blowing with the wind, the star soaked up the sun. She slipped into a colourful swimsuit or monokini for the sunkissed outing. Check out the photoshoot below.

Sunny's monokini look decoded

Sunny Leone's colourful monokini features orange and plum shades on the bust and a multi-coloured pattern on the bottom. It has a noodle strap halter neckline, a cut-out on the decolletage and midriff, high-leg cut-outs, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She styled it with tinted sunglasses, stacked bracelets, lightly-tousled curly beach waves, nude pink lip shade, and minimal glam.

Sunny Leone's Maldives Diary

Earlier, Sunny had posted another video in the same swimsuit. It showed the star serving several poses for the camera while enjoying the balmy sea waves. "Sand bank island!! So gorgeous. Thanks @brenniakottefaru for this amazing moment!" she captioned the video.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone will be seen next in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and Australian premiere at the Sydney Film Festival. The film also stars Rahul Bhat in the lead role.