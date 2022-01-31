Sunny Leone jets off from Monday blues in 8.5k butterfly bikini at Maldives

Our favourite version of Monday blues are the shades that the picturesque island nation of Maldives has to offer and treating us with a digital escapism at the onset of a new work week is Bollywood actor Sunny Leone whose smoking hot look in a butterfly bikini has set the Internet on fire. Slaying swimwear fashion goals, Sunny shared a sizzling throwback picture from the Maldives in a printed butterfly-shaped bikini and we are smitten.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared a picture from her water jet skiing adventure where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward. The picture featured the diva donning a sultry halter-neck bikini top that came with delicate straps which wound around her neck.

The bikini top came in green colour base and sported multi-coloured floral prints along with orange and black butterfly prints. The halter-neck bikini top was teamed with a high-waist bikini bottom that too came in green colour base and sported multi-coloured floral prints and orange and black butterfly prints.

Pulling back her silky tresses into a half clutch hairstyle while leaving the rest open down her back to play with the sea breeze, Sunny accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sunny amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seated on the jet in the middle of the turquoise ocean waters and azure blue sky in the backdrop, Sunny struck a candid pose for the camera and the Internet went into a meltdown. She captioned the picture, “Jetting off from #mondayBlues (sic)” and punctuated it with a blue heart emoji.

The diva had earlier shared pictures in the same swimsuit and we aren't getting over them anytime soon. Check out the viral pictures of Sunny in the butterfly bikini here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer Jubinav Chadha's eponymous label that boasts of inspiration from the world of fantasies, myths and folklores and strive to turn those fantasies or stories into garments of menswear as well as women’s clothing like couture, bridal, high street, luxury pret and swim/resort wear. The butterfly bikini originally costs ₹8,560 on the designer website.

Sunny Leone's butterfly bikini from Jubinav Chadha (jubinavchadha.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny Leone was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and producer Hitendra Kapopara.