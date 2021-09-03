Sunny Leone sizzles resort wear fashion in a sheer blue lagoon dress at Maldives

Currently holidaying in Maldives with her hubby Daniel Weber and kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber, Bollywood star Sunny Leone has been serving some sizzling beach lewks and her latest pictures only add to the list that makes us want to instantly upgrade our resort wear wardrobe. Showing fashionistas how to wear a mini dress this season, Sunny flooded the Internet with her smoking hot pictures from Maldives in a sultry blue lagoon dress and the social media pages were on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward as she watched an “animal rescue” stint on the island nation. The pictures featured her getting friendly with a macaw on the white sand beach that was lined with the tropical lush greenery on one side and the blue beach merging into the blue skyline on the other side.

The diva donned a sheer blue mini dress that sported tiny white polka dots all over and came with a collar that extended into a buttoned down front. The blue loon dress featured two pseudo chest pocks, balloon sleeves that were cinched at the elbow, an asymmetrical hemline and a drawstring that cinched the dress at the waist.

Accessorising her look with a matching hairband, a pair of sunglasses and a finger ring, Sunny pulled back her tresses into a silky top knot. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look.

While the initial pictures showed her flashing her million dollar smile for the camera as she posed with the red macaw perched on one of her shoulders, Sunny struck a scared expression in the later pictures as helper standing nearby took the macaw away after it messed with the actor’s sunglasses. Sunny captioned the pictures, “Animal rescue on the island!! He was adorable until he decided he wanted to take my glasses! Naughty Macaw! (sic).”

The blue lagoon dress is credited to design and fashion brand, Peeké, which boasts of women's wear styles. With the lockdown lifted almost everywhere and blue skies with sunshine ahead, it is a splendid excuse to update our summer wardrobe before we step out.

Smock silhouettes and gingham are currently a trend for mini dresses while a tiered ruffle maxi, a wrap dress, a boho chic number or a slip dress is sure to add a flirty and feminine feel on summer date nights.

