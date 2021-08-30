Recipe: Can’t go to Maldives? Try its cuisine at home by cooking Kattala Soup

A healthy and delicious warm bowl of soup is all we need on a cold monsoon evening, after a tiring day at work and if you are looking to treat your taste buds to an exotic recipe, try Floating Island - Kattala Soup. Can’t go to Maldives? Try its cuisine at home by whipping up a bowl of Floating Island - Kattala Soup.

It is not only healthy but also refreshing as it is made from a blend of Maldivian sweet potato, young coconut and Pandan leaves which serve as a flavourful bowl for lunch or dinner and will lure you to make it again and again apart from rejuvenating your drooping energies. Check out the recipe of Floating Island - Kattala Soup, straight from Maldives kitchen, below and slurp away your Monday blues.

Ingredients:

Sweet Potato (Kattala) 150 grams

Russet Potato 75 grams

Onion (Chopped) 15 grams

Celery (Chopped) 10 grams

Pandan Leaves 05 grams

Curry Leaves 4-5 leaves

Curry Powder 03 grams

Coconut Milk 75 ml

Fresh Young Coconut Water 100 ml

Salt 02 grams

Coconut Oil (For sauté) 30 ml

Vegetable Stock 200 ml

Ingredients for Floating Island:

Sweet Potato 50 grams

Russet Potato 50 grams

Curry Powder 03 grams

Butter 10 grams

Salt 05 grams

Coconut Milk 15 ml

Method for Kattala Soup:

Peel both the potatoes cut into 2-3 inche dices, heat the coconut oil and sauté Curry leaves, chopped onion, celery and Pandan leaves, add the potatoes in it and sauté well.

Add the curry powder, mix it well and saute it for 2-3 minutes. Add Coconut water and Vegetable stock and boil it for 15-20 minutes.

Once the potatoes get tender blend it to smooth texture, pass it through a strainer. With adding few more stock in it give boil for 5 minutes, add Coconut Milk and seasoning.

Method for Floating Island:

During boiling the potatoes for soup, take it out 50 grams of it when it is 80% done and make a puree of it. Heat a pan and add butter, add potato puree and seasoned it.

Add coconut milk to make it smoother. With the help of piping bag, pipe it on a soup bowl like Island shapes. Pour the hot Kattala Soup near the tiny island of curried potatoes, serve hot.

(Recipe: Khemraj Bhatt, Executive Sous Chef, Oblu select at Sangeli, Maldives)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter