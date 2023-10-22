Sushmita Sen visits pandal to celebrate Durga Puja, performs Dhunuchi dance with daughter Renee in saree: Watch

Sushmita Sen and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, attended Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durgostab in Mumbai to celebrate Saptami last evening. The family wore traditional ensembles for the auspicious occasion, and Sushmita and Renee twinned in sarees. The mother-daughter duo even performed the Dhunuchi dance with other devotees at the pandal. Pictures and videos from the celebrations made it to social media. Scroll through to check out the snippets.

Sushmita Sen and Renee perform the Dhunuchi dance

Sushmita Sen visits pandal to celebrate Durga Puja Maha Saptami with Renee and Alisah. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi shared pictures and videos of Sushmita Sen and her family's visit to the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of Maha Saptami. The snippets show Sushmita and her daughter, Renee and Alisah, posing for the media, Sushmita and Renee performing the Dhunuchi dance, and the actor having a gala time with the kids at the pandal. Alisah chose a lehenga set for the occasion, and Sushmita and Renee twinned in sarees. While the former Miss Universe winner wore a Bandhani saree, her daughter draped herself in a chiffon number and sequinned blouse.

Sushmita's Bandhani saree comes in a gorgeous pink and orange shade decked in the Bandhani pattern done in a white hue. The six yards also feature gota embroidery and broad silver gota patti embellished borders. She wore the drape traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly. A matching rani pink blouse with embroidered neckline and sleeve cuffs, a fitted bust, and half-length puffed sleeves completed the ensemble.

Sushmita accessorised the traditional look with bracelets, kadhas, statement rings, ornate jhumkis, and heels. Lastly, she chose kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, a dainty nose pin, feathered brows, and blushed glowing skin for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, after Maha Saptami, devotees celebrate Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. They fall on the eighth and ninth day of Navratri or the second and third day of Durga Puja. The celebrations are followed by Dussehra or Vijayadashmi.

