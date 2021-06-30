Sussanne Khan celebrate Pride Month in 8k Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla rainbow top

Sussanne Khan recently donned a white and rainbow coloured ensemble by ace fashion designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Pride Month collection called ‘Gulabo by Abu Sandeep’ to celebrate and honour the month of Pride and also the LGBTQ+ community.

The 42-year-old co-founder of The Label Life looked absolutely stunning in the loose fitted long white tunic paired with flared white pants. The top had the word 'Love' embroidered in rainbow coloured along the front. This piece by Abu-Sandeep is the Pride Love tunic and is priced at ₹7,950 on the label’s website.

The designer duo shared an image and video of Sussanne wearing the tunic along with a rainbow coloured balloon sleeve made from fabric stitched onto wire, giving it a futuristic look that connected to the collar as one whole piece.

Sussane had her short, blonde streaked hair open and she sported minimal make-up with her signature kohl lined eyes and subtle pink lip gloss to complete the look. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Instagram page captioned, "Life is love. Sussanne Khan, Interior Designer and mother of two strongly believes that Love is the guiding force and motivation for everything we do. Our reason for Being. (sic)"

Sussane looked absolutely stunning as she shared what love meant to her, "Love is the elixir to Life… nothing is more powerful and beautiful than that. I am a die-hard believer. I think you need to have and feel love to do anything you want to do in life. Love is such a vast term that it can be used and felt in everything you do."

The designers explained the collection in an Instagram post, sharing, "One Love. Many Expressions. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla present a joyous campaign to Celebrate Love's universal nature, it's sheer Diversity of Being and all- Embracing Spirit with Proud to Love​​. Come celebrate the many moods of Love. Love never Discriminates. Love always Embraces. We are Proud to be who we are. We are Proud to Love. (sic)"

