Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Swara Bhasker flaunts ‘tootie-frootie’ look in 3.8 lakh lehenga at Lucknow
fashion

Swara Bhasker flaunts ‘tootie-frootie’ look in 3.8 lakh lehenga at Lucknow

Swara Bhasker paints Lucknow multicoloured with sizzling and effortless silhouette in hand embroidered resham and mirror work lehenga set for ‘real Veere Di Wedding’ and we can’t help but swoon over and take fashion cues from these sartorially elegant pictures, to slay at our next ethnic event
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Swara Bhasker flaunts ‘tootie-frootie’ look in 3.8 lakh lehenga at Lucknow(Instagram/reallyswara)

Enjoying her “Cinderella night out” without a prince, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker added the charms and ‘luck’ in Lucknow as she dolled up in a pastel-coloured lehenga set to attend a friend’s wedding reception. Flaunting a “tootie-frootie” ice cream look, the Rasbhari star painted the city of Nawabs in multicolours with her sizzling and effortless silhouette in the lehenga set and we can’t help but swoon over and take fashion cues from the now-viral sartorially elegant pictures, to slay at the next ethnic event.

Taking to her social media handle, Swara flooded the Internet with her smoking hot pictures featuring her at her traditional best. The actor was seen donning a sequined crop blouse made of raw silk, teamed with a lehenga made of net fabric and smeared with mirror work and heavy embroidery in pastel peach and aqua blue threads.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena Kapoor is the queen of post maternity fashion, proof in pics

The ongoing FDCI Stockroom elicits a thrilling response

Athiya Shetty turns showstopper in athleisure lehenga choli and jacket at LFW

Priyanka Chopra is elegance personified in 1.5 lakh one-shoulder jumpsuit

Completing her attire with a sheer net dupatta, Swara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious red lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Leaving her sleek mid-parted tresses open, Swara accessorised her look royally with a maangteeka, a pair of gold earrings accented with white and emerald beads to give them a contemporary edge and finger rings all from Apala by Sumit.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Swara captioned the pictures, “Shaadi ready!! Heading to #jasneykiyarush wedding reception (sic)”, “Feeling tootie-frootie! Heading for a real #veerediwedding (sic)” and “Hey @abhinavmishra_ @apalabysumitofficial thanks for my Cinderella night out! Sans Prince (sic).”

Swara’s multicoloured lehenga set is credited to Spring Couture 2021 collection of Indian fashion designer, Abhinav Mishra’s eponymous label that boasts of womenswear that is in tune with the international sensibilities of fashion while the style is honest to their own ethnic aesthetics. The lehenga set originally costs 3,80,800.

Swara Bhasker's lehenga from Abhinav Mishra’s eponymous label (Instagram/reallyswara)

The Bollywood star was styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Yadav. Swara’s pastel lehenga is the perfect Spring couture that draws inspiration from the brilliant bounty of the new season with iridescent mirror work reflecting the dancing sun rays, effortless Indian silhouettes enveloped by an aura of free-spirited glee, colour palette of peaches, corals, oranges, mints and aquas combining for a spring romance with reels of shimmering gota.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swara bhasker lucknow silhouette veere di wedding fashion and trends fashion trends fashion fashion goal ethnic wear ethnic bollywood lehenga choli pastel lehenga style style goal trends traditional
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP