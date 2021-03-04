Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' comment about her magazine cover, calls him 'pretentious half-wit'
- Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
Swara Bhasker clapped back at a Twitter user who made a disparaging remark about her being featured on the cover of Vogue magazine. “Finally Nallasopara gets a face in Vogue. Congrats to all,” a man wrote, in response to her new profile picture. Nallasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, is inhabited by many low-income families.
“And why not?!? Nallasopara should get a face and space in @VOGUEIndia as should Dharavi.. And Shahdara, & Seelampur.. why the hell not you pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’.. You live off the labour of those who live in the areas whose names you use like slur.. #loser,” the actor replied.
Swara, who has acted in films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding, has been busy with projects in the OTT space. Last year, she was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, Eros Now series Flesh and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Most recently, she starred in the MX Player series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.
Also see: Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, does household chores. Watch funny video
Recently, Swara told Hindustan Times that she and her college friend lived in an office when she first moved to Mumbai. “No society in Mumbai was ready to rent a house to two single girls, one of whom was trying to get into the film industry. They asked us, ‘Will you be meeting boys?’ We said ‘yes’. I even got into fights with a few landlords who were being very kattar (staunch). I started explaining to them our fundamental rights – Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.”
“Our broker said, ‘Madam, if you want to do all this, go find a house somewhere else, I can’t help you’. We eventually found a house in a building which wasn’t a part of a society. It was a new construction and there were not a lot of occupants. That’s how I got my first house,” she added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' remark about her magazine cover
- Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi director on Janhvi Kapoor's 'palat' scene: 'Our chudail is filmy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'
- Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics
- Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos
- Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan chats with bride, Tamannaah Bhatia clicks her pics at Jaipur wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazel Keech goes off social media temporarily: 'We need this time apart'
- Actor Hazel Keech, the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, announced that she is going on a social media detox. She said that she will be back but 'not too soon'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet
- Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic
- Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still
- Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids
- Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox