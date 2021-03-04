Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, does household chores. Watch funny video

Rakhi Sawant seems to have taken Salman Khan’s advice in Bigg Boss 14 rather seriously. She shared a video of herself doing all the household chores, from doing the dishes to making the bed to mopping the floor to washing clothes. In the process, she also gave her Instagram followers a tour of her house in Mumbai.

In the video, Rakhi kept repeating that Salman urged everyone to take pride in household chores. She also addressed Bigg Boss and said, “Aapne mujhe ek grihani bana diya hai. Maine apne ghar mein se kaamwalon ko nikaal diya hai (You have made me a housewife. I have let all my domestic helps go).”

The video began with Rakhi washing the dishes and complaining to Bigg Boss about how her newly manicured nails were ruined in the process. She then made the bed and moved to the living room, to mop the floor.

Rakhi made a reference to the viral ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme as she said, “Yeh main hoon, yeh mera ghar hai, yeh mera pocha hai aur yahaan pe koi pawri nahi ho rahi hai. Yahaan pe sirf pocha lag raha hai (This is me, this is my house, this is my mop and there is no ‘pawri’ going on here, only the floor being cleaned).”





“Mujhe neend nahi aati, khana nahi kha paa rahi hoon. Bigg Boss se bahar nikalne ke baad paagal ho gayi hoon. Main sirf ghar ka kaam kar rahi hoon (I cannot sleep or eat. After coming out of Bigg Boss, I have gone mad. I am only doing household chores),” she said, as she washed her clothes.

Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger during the mid-season finale. She made headlines for her flirtations with Abhinav Shukla and the mystery surrounding her husband Ritesh, whose identity remains a secret. She reached the top five but chose to walk out with a cash prize of ₹14 lakh.

