Swara Bhasker wears just an oversized shirt, says she is 'Too cool for trousers' while promoting new film: All pics

Actor Swara Bhasker's favourite fashion mantra is embracing comfort, and it seems like she is incorporating the same sartorial statement while promoting her new film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The star is currently busy promoting her next with co-stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. Recently, she attended another promotional event for the film. However, this time, Swara decided to ditch the pants altogether and announced that she is "too cool" for them. Keep scrolling to check out her pictures.

On Saturday, Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to drop pictures of her latest look for promoting her next film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. They show the actor serving poses for the camera while flaunting her outfit for the occasion. She wore just a lilac-coloured shirt from the shelves of Kanika Goyal Label and ditched pants for the promotional look. She captioned the post, "Too cool for trousers [several emojis]." Check out the photos here. (Also See: Mouni Roy transports us to a vintage dream during Brahmastra promotions in a classic saree and sleeveless blouse)

Swara's lilac shirt comes in a baggy fit and features full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, collared neckline, button closures on the front, mini-length hem, floral pattern thread embroidery, sequinned embellishments, colourful patchwork, and drop shoulders.

Swara paired the blouse with a black tinted and grey frame Lennon-style sunglasses, quirky earrings, statement rings, and black shiny faux leather Oxford boots. In the end, Swara chose centre-parted open tresses styled with curls, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, minimal makeup, on-fleek brows, and sharp contouring.

Swara Bhasker promotes her new film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. (Instagram)

Swara's pictures garnered several likes and comments from her fans on social media. One netizen complimented her and wrote, "So beautiful." Another commented, "Lovely pictures." A few other fans dropped heart and fire emojis to praise the star's outfit.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker's next film Jahaan Chaar Yaar is directed by Kamal Pandey. It also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 16.