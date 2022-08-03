Sweat it out for your skin

We often associate sweating with workout. But, it would come as a surprise that sweating also has benefits for your skin. Perspiration has been often linked to acne breakouts, pores getting blocked and irritated, milia and rashes. However, it has not been made clear if sweating directly leads to these skin problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sushant Shetty, head of medical operations, Kaya Limited, explains, “The main function of sweating is to regulate the internal temperature in our body. Along with this, it helps remove certain chemicals such as heavy metals. However, in skincare, it’s a common myth that sweating makes your skin oily and blocks pores. That is not the case as the open pores on the face gets clogged due to the sebum secretion from the skin.”

Moreover, sweating indicates the good health of a person. A healthy person working out hard could be severely dehydrated if they are unable to perspire.

Benefits of sweating for your skin

Perspiration has been proven to contain potent antimicrobial peptides, which provide the skin with natural protection from acne-causing agents like germs and bacteria. In other words, there is evidence that not only does sweat not cause acne, but it may actually work to prevent some of the established causes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, sweating also leaves your skin with a glistening effect like that of after applying a highlighter, but more importantly, perspiration from exercise increases blood circulation throughout the body, which gives your skin a healthy glow from the inside out.

It also makes the skin appear hydrated and dewy, and has shown to have anti-ageing effects. However, it is important to ensure that after sweating, one shouldn’t sit with the perspiration on their skin for too long. Otherwise, it can backfire and you might risk exposing yourself to the negative effects of perspiration.

Sweat when collected over an extended period of time dries on the skin and can trap dirt, oil and bacteria that can lead to breakouts. Wash your face right away after sweating or if you are on the move, wipe it away with a clean towel. However, taking a warm shower is the best course of action. Also, when you anticipate sweating, wear clothing made of 100% cotton or breathable materials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}