Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood stars steal the show at Lakme Fashion Week. Watch

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 X FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) saw several Bollywood celebrities turning muse for designers, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar. The three stars walked the ramp on March 28 for different designers and stole the show with their gorgeous outfits and killer looks. Let's take a look at who wore what on the ramp. Tamannaah Bhatia and Bhumi Pednekar turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week.

Tamannaah Bhatia for Falguni Shane Peacock

Apart from Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia also turned muse for designer Falguni Shane Peacock. The actor walked the ramp in a show-stealing corset, which featured rose gold florets embellished on the front and highlighted with rose gold and white crystals adorned in gorgeous patterns. It also has a plunging neckline, an asymmetrical hem, and a fitted silhouette, accentuating Tamannaah's frame.

The actor wore the corset blouse with black high-waisted flared pants and a matching jacket featuring full-length sleeves, cropped hem, padded shoulders, a tailored fit, and an asymmetric hem. She styled the ensemble with black nails, heels, side-parted wavy locks, rose gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lips, flushed cheeks, and feathered brows.

Bhumi Pednekar for Amit Aggarwal

Bhumi Pednekar's corset look was probably one of the most stunning looks from last night. Amit Aggarwal dressed his muse in a classic white button-up silk shirt layered with a berry red corset featuring a tie detail, sheer panels, delicate embroidery, an asymmetric hem, a sweetheart neckline, and a fitted silhouette.

Bhumi completed the ensemble with black, high-waisted pleated pants. She accessorised the ensemble with earcuffs and black pumps. With her hair tied in a side-parted sleek bun, she chose shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, and caramel lips.

Shilpa Shetty for Mohammed Mazhar

Mohammed Mazhar dressed Shilpa Shetty in an armoured-style blouse decorated with a gorgeous pattern on the bust. He paired it with a white-and-black printed saree, draped elegantly in traditional style.

Shilpa completed the look with bajubandh, chunky bracelets, ear cuffs, and stilettos. With her hair tied in a centre-parted bun, Shilpa chose smokey eyes, feathered brows, nude pink lips, and flushed cheeks for the glam.