Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
Karan Johar in sheer shirt, Malaika Arora in glittering catsuit wow the internet with their walk at Lakme Fashion Week

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 29, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Karan Johar and Malaika Arora walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week last night. The two stars wore all-black ensembles and wowed with their fierce walk.

Karan Johar and Malaika Arora walked the ramp during the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) last night, March 28. While Karan Johar turned muse for Falguni Shane Peacock, Malaika Arora was the showstopper for R|elan by Namrata Joshipura. Their fierce walk won praises online. Let's dive into what the two stars wore.

Karan Johar and Malaika Arora turn models at Lakme Fashion Week.
Karan Johar and Malaika Arora turn models at Lakme Fashion Week.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor brings fierce feminine energy to Lakme Fashion Week 2025; Prosenjit and Leander Paes turn showstopper

Karan Johar's sheer shirt steals the show

Falguni Shane Peacock dressed Karan Johar in an all-black ensemble. The filmmaker wore a statement jacket, sheer shirt, and matching black pants. The blouse was the highlight of the look with its see-through silhouette, shimmering sequin embellishments, a V-neck showing off Karan's sculpted chest, an elongated collar, and a relaxed fit.

Meanwhile, the blazer features rose-shaped florets embroidered on the sleeves and bodice, padded shoulders, an open front, full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, and a tailored fit. He completed the runway look with black flared pants, heeled dress shoes, black nails, vintage sunglasses, rings, earrings, a clean-shaved face, and a spiked hairdo.

Malaika Arora turns showstopper

Malaika Arora wore a black catsuit as she walked the ramp for Namrata Joshipura. The ensemble features hundreds of shimmering sequin embellishments, a swirl design, a plunging neckline, skinny-fit legs, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She paired the ensemble with black high-heeled pumps and a matching sequin-adorned jacket, which she layered on her shoulders.

Malaika tied her hair in a centre-parted ponytail decorated with crown braids, and for the glam, she chose darkened brows, golden eye shadow, smudged winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy nude brown lips, and glowing highlighter. A statement ring rounded off the look.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Malaika and Karan's fierce walk and flooded the comments with praise. One user wrote, “The man is finally living his best life!” Another commented, “Damn! Fierce, walking better than top models.” A comment read, “This is how it’s done.” Another said, “Stunning…She ate and left no crumbs.” A user wrote, “Diva Always.”







Saturday, March 29, 2025
