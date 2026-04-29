Tamannaah Bhatia to Huma Qureshi, stars dazzle in chic looks at The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening: Best-dressed celebs

Bollywood stars attended the special screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Mumbai last night. For the occasion, celebrities stepped onto the red carpet in chic outfits. The guest list included stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Dia Mirza, Pratibha Ranta, Aaman Devgan, Orry, Karishma Tanna, and Huma Qureshi, among others. Here's a look at who the best-dressed celebrities were and what they wore:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Huma Qureshi attend the screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Suhana Khan looks beautiful in a gold hand-embroidered tissue saree, which is worth Rs…

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn at the screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a sculpted corset blouse and a leather skirt, both from David Koma. The top features an exaggerated boat neckline, cape sleeves, a fitted corset silhouette hugging her torso, and a cropped hem. She completed the outfit with a crocodile-effect black leather skirt with a midi hem, a front slit, and a boxy silhouette.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tamannaah completed the styling with black thigh-high boots from Balenciaga and jewels from her own jewellery label, including cocktail rings and statement earrings. With a sleek updo, she added a fierce touch to her OOTD. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went with a winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, muted brown eye shadow, a light touch of rouge on the cheeks, natural pink lip shade, and feathered brows. Huma Qureshi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamannaah completed the styling with black thigh-high boots from Balenciaga and jewels from her own jewellery label, including cocktail rings and statement earrings. With a sleek updo, she added a fierce touch to her OOTD. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went with a winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, muted brown eye shadow, a light touch of rouge on the cheeks, natural pink lip shade, and feathered brows. Huma Qureshi {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Huma Qureshi went on theme, matching her dress with the red heel on The Devil Wears Prada 2 poster for the movie screening. She picked a bright red silk column dress from Solace London. The maxi ensemble features a strapless neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a red silk wrap draped on the arms. She accessorised the look with a red box clutch, diamond earrings, and embellished red heels.

For her tresses, she chose to leave them loose in a side parting and styled them with soft, blowout waves. As for the glam, she chose glittering pink eye shadow, bold red lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, and a sleek winged eyeliner.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza brought her soft elegance to the screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in an all-white look. She wore a pristine white handwoven silk wrap midi dress from Amrich Designs, featuring a plunging V neckline, an allover surface texture, cap sleeves, a front waist-ribbon tie, an A-line silhouette, and a calf-length hem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dia accessorised the ensemble with striking diamond jewels, including a necklace, cocktail rings, matching earrings, and a dainty nosepin. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, muted smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, rouge cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glossy pink lip shade to add the finishing touches.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON