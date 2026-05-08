Tamil singer Dhee shares style inspiration behind her unique, eclectic looks; gets honest about her top 3 go-to pieces

Australian-Tamil singer Dhee has always been known for her unique sense of style as much as she is for her distinct voice. An eclectic mix of preppy charm mixed with free-spirited bohemian, calling it maximalism would do grave injustice to the strong shoulders, silken scarves, and stacked jewellery that dot her wardrobe. When I ask Dhee where she gets her self-assured sense of style from, “My mum, it’s my mum,” she tells HT Lifestyle without missing a beat.

Dhee on her fashion inspiration

Australian-Tamil singer Dhee is known for her sense of style as much as she is for her voice.

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Dhee’s mother is Carnatic musician Meenakshi Iyer, who raised her daughter in Sydney before they settled in Chennai. “My mum is the most supremely confident woman I know. She wears whatever she likes and is never worried about how other people are looking,” says the singer, adding, “I’ve never seen her ever say anything wrong about another person’s outfit or makeup. I always had a positive association with fashion and beauty ‘cause of her.”

Dhee credits her mother, Meenakshi Iyer, for her sense of style.

Dhee’s go-to in her wardrobe

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, Dhee says, fashion was always something fun in their household, a way to express themselves. “She has so much joy when she dresses up, and while also dressing me up as a child,” explains the singer. Now, at the age of 27, it’s still something she swears by while picking her outfits, be it for music videos or otherwise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, Dhee says, fashion was always something fun in their household, a way to express themselves. “She has so much joy when she dresses up, and while also dressing me up as a child,” explains the singer. Now, at the age of 27, it’s still something she swears by while picking her outfits, be it for music videos or otherwise. {{/usCountry}}

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One of Dhee’s go-to items right now is a jacket that she can’t seem to stop wearing. “I have this p é r o jacket that I keep wearing. I wear a lot of Indian homegrown brands,” she says, adding, “I also wear a lot of scarves on my head, that’s something I often reach for.” The singer also has jewellery pieces that she says she reaches for every day. “I have the daily jewellery that I wear all the time…a stack that I wear every day. A daily stack of necklaces and rings I wear without fail.”

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But when pressed to pick one item she can’t do without, Dhee comes back to her mother. “I have this little nose piercing, my mum’s nose piece that I wear as an earring. That’s my favourite piece of jewellery,” she says.

About Dhee

Born Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, the singer was born to a Sri Lankan Tamil father, Venkadesan, and an Indian Tamil mother, Meenakshi, who is a Carnatic singer. She is the stepdaughter of Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan. She began her career with the song Disco Woman for the 2013 film Pizza II: Villa, when she was only 15 years old, and has since delivered hits such as Rowdy Baby and Enjoi Enjaami. She recently released the single Vari Vari.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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