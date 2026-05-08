Tamil singer Dhee shares style inspiration behind her unique, eclectic looks; gets honest about her top 3 go-to pieces
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tamil singer Dhee talks about everything from her go-to fashion pieces to that sentimental item she cannot do without.
Australian-Tamil singer Dhee has always been known for her unique sense of style as much as she is for her distinct voice. An eclectic mix of preppy charm mixed with free-spirited bohemian, calling it maximalism would do grave injustice to the strong shoulders, silken scarves, and stacked jewellery that dot her wardrobe. When I ask Dhee where she gets her self-assured sense of style from, “My mum, it’s my mum,” she tells HT Lifestyle without missing a beat.
Dhee on her fashion inspiration
Dhee’s mother is Carnatic musician Meenakshi Iyer, who raised her daughter in Sydney before they settled in Chennai. “My mum is the most supremely confident woman I know. She wears whatever she likes and is never worried about how other people are looking,” says the singer, adding, “I’ve never seen her ever say anything wrong about another person’s outfit or makeup. I always had a positive association with fashion and beauty ‘cause of her.”
Dhee’s go-to in her wardrobe
In fact, Dhee says, fashion was always something fun in their household, a way to express themselves. “She has so much joy when she dresses up, and while also dressing me up as a child,” explains the singer. Now, at the age of 27, it’s still something she swears by while picking her outfits, be it for music videos or otherwise.{{/usCountry}}
In fact, Dhee says, fashion was always something fun in their household, a way to express themselves. “She has so much joy when she dresses up, and while also dressing me up as a child,” explains the singer. Now, at the age of 27, it’s still something she swears by while picking her outfits, be it for music videos or otherwise.{{/usCountry}}
One of Dhee’s go-to items right now is a jacket that she can’t seem to stop wearing. “I have this p é r o jacket that I keep wearing. I wear a lot of Indian homegrown brands,” she says, adding, “I also wear a lot of scarves on my head, that’s something I often reach for.” The singer also has jewellery pieces that she says she reaches for every day. “I have the daily jewellery that I wear all the time…a stack that I wear every day. A daily stack of necklaces and rings I wear without fail.”
But when pressed to pick one item she can’t do without, Dhee comes back to her mother. “I have this little nose piercing, my mum’s nose piece that I wear as an earring. That’s my favourite piece of jewellery,” she says.
About Dhee
Born Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, the singer was born to a Sri Lankan Tamil father, Venkadesan, and an Indian Tamil mother, Meenakshi, who is a Carnatic singer. She is the stepdaughter of Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan. She began her career with the song Disco Woman for the 2013 film Pizza II: Villa, when she was only 15 years old, and has since delivered hits such as Rowdy Baby and Enjoi Enjaami. She recently released the single Vari Vari.
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