Tandav star Saif Ali Khan redefines dapper for urban wear in teal blue bandhgala

As the wedding season unfolds in full swing, a sherwani trend that has taken the front seat in 2021 is the bandhgala and Tandav star Saif Ali Khan recently redefined this dapper urban look. The 10th nawab of Pataudi turned cover boy for a magazine recently and his latest pictures in a bandhgala are fashion goals for men to break away yet embrace the mundane with naturalism.

The pictures from the shoot have taken the Internet by storm and we can’t keep calm either. They feature Saif donning a handwoven cotton bandhgala in teal blue colour that sealed the power dressing vibe.

The saint bandhgala was teamed with a similar-coloured classic asymmetric kurta that balanced the contradictions of structure versus flow with the material speaking its own language. Styled by costume designer and wardrobe consultant Leepakshi Ellawadi, Saif accessorised this look only with a finger ring and looked every bit a Pataudi prince that he is.

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer Ujjawal Dubey’s fashion label Antar-Agni that boasts of naturalist aesthetic. The saint bandhgala originally costs ₹39,000 on his designer website.

Saif Ali Khan's bandhgala from Antar-Agni (antar-agni.com)

On another note, Saif recently appeared in an Amazon Original, Tandav, where he essays the complex role of Samar Pratap Singh who is a powerful politician. Written by Gaurav Solanki, the web series has been helmed by Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Himanshu Krishna Mehra.

It also stars actors Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra. Currently, the web series is gripped in controversy as an FIR has been registered against it by BJP leaders for hurting religious sentiments.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter