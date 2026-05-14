Tara Sutaria’s Cannes 2026 debut: Actor's first look is pure vintage magic with retro hair, fitted black-and-white dress

Actor Tara Sutaria has officially made her entrance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and she did so by turning back the clock. Stepping onto the sun-drenched French Riviera on May 13, Tara unveiled a look that her stylist, Tanya Ghavri, described as a 'love letter to vintage glamour'. Also read | Tara Sutaria to make Cannes Film Festival debut ahead of Toxic release | Exclusive

Tara Sutaria embraced vintage glamour at Cannes Film Festival 2026. (Instagram/ Tara Sutaria)

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From the structured silhouette to the meticulous beauty details, here is everything you need to know about Tara Sutaria’s cinematic first look at Cannes 2026.

Tara's outfit was monochromatic magic

Tara chose a striking black-and-white midi gown from Helsa, a brand known for its quiet luxury and retro-minimalist aesthetic. The dress featured a strapless, structured sweetheart neckline. The sharp white detailing at the bust provided a crisp contrast against the deep black bodice, creating an architectural feel.

Fitted perfectly at the waist, the gown flared into a voluminous midi skirt. The design incorporated delicate lace detailing layered with crisp poplin accents at the hem, adding a touch of 1950s whimsy. The look drew immediate comparisons to the iconic wardrobes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly — polished, intentional, and undeniably timeless.

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{{^usCountry}} Take a look at what Tara wore: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look at what Tara wore: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tara's retro hair and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tara's retro hair and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To lean into the vintage theme, Tara’s beauty team opted for a look that felt both classic and high-fashion. She wore her dark tresses in soft, voluminous waves with a deep side part, a hallmark of the 'Old Hollywood' screen siren. Her glam stayed committed to the retro mood with a soft matte base, fluttery lashes, and a sophisticated nude-brown lip. A touch of bronzer gave her skin a sun-kissed Riviera glow without overpowering the monochromatic palette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To lean into the vintage theme, Tara’s beauty team opted for a look that felt both classic and high-fashion. She wore her dark tresses in soft, voluminous waves with a deep side part, a hallmark of the 'Old Hollywood' screen siren. Her glam stayed committed to the retro mood with a soft matte base, fluttery lashes, and a sophisticated nude-brown lip. A touch of bronzer gave her skin a sun-kissed Riviera glow without overpowering the monochromatic palette. {{/usCountry}}

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The standout accessory was a pair of statement gold pearl-drop earrings, which added a regal touch. Tara finished the look with classic pointed-toe pumps and a pair of sharp, black cat-eye sunglasses.

The photoshoot took place ahead of a major career milestone for Tara. She revealed that she was invited to the festival to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala.

Sharing moments from her first day at the festival, Tara wrote, “Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned... until then, some moments from day one...”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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