Tara Sutaria in crop top and mini skirt adds vintage glamour to Heropanti 2 promotions with Tiger Shroff: See pics

Actor Tara Sutaria's promotional looks for her latest film Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff, have created quite the buzz on social media. The star has been experimenting with different silhouettes after kickstarting the promotional leg of the film. From bespoke lehenga choli sets to pinstripes suits to coordinated powersuits, Tara has left an indelible mark with her head-turning fashion choices. Even her latest outing in a cropped top and mini skirt set mixing vintage glamour with modern elegance backs our claim.

On Tuesday, paparazzi clicked the star cast of Heropanti 2 - Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui - stepping out in the bay to promote their upcoming film. Tara and Tiger posed for the shutterbugs at the event, and later, their pictures started circulating online. While Tara chose a black blouse and printed skirt, Tiger complemented her in casual jeans and jumper combination. Scroll ahead to check out the photos. (Also Read: Tara Sutaria serves smoking hot look for Heropanti 2 promotions in red pantsuit and bralette: All pics)

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria promote Heropanti 2. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tara opted for a black cropped blouse featuring long sleeves, a round neckline, a cowl drape on the front, cropped hemline flaunting the star's washboard abs, and a fitted bodice hugging the star's frame.

Tara teamed the black blouse with a black and white animal printed mini skirt. It features a high-rise waist, patch pockets on the front adorned with ornate gold buttons, a bodycon silhouette accentuating Tara's frame, and a short hem-length showing off the star's legs.

Meanwhile, Tara added a vintage touch to her Heropanti 2 promotion outfit by adding a touch of old Hollywood glamour with her hairdo. She tied her locks in a low bun and sculpted her face with messy bangs. In the accessory department, Tara went for gold hoop earrings, statement rings, and black stilettos.

Tara Sutaria adds old Hollywood glamour to her promotional look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tara gave a finishing touch to her look by opting for blush pink lip shade, bold black eyeliner, glowing skin, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter.

Tiger complemented his Heropanti 2 co-star in an olive green jumper featuring collars, long sleeves, and a snug fit. He teamed the collard top with black denim pants, sneakers, bracelets, silver chain and tinted sunglasses. In the end, groomed beard and messy hairdo completed Tiger's look.