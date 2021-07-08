Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tara Sutaria looks like cotton candy dream in pastel pink crop top, shiny blazer
fashion

Tara Sutaria looks like cotton candy dream in pastel pink crop top, shiny blazer

Tara Sutaria gives high street style a feminine, grungy and quirky twist all at once as she shoots for an advertorial at home in a pastel pink crop top layered with shiny blazer and teamed with denim jeans to slay a western swag like never before
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Tara Sutaria looks like cotton candy dream in pastel pink crop top, shiny blazer(Instagram/tarasutaria)

Taking the fashion world to a unicorn island amid the lockdown, Tara Sutaria set us believing in cotton candy dreams and her smoking hot pictures and videos from the latest photoshoot are proof. Giving high street style a feminine, grungy and quirky twist all at once, Tara was seen shooting for an advertorial at her sartorial best and slaying a western swag like never before.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared a picture and some videos that gave fans a sneak-peek into behind-the-scenes of the shoot. The picture featured the diva donning a pastel pink sports bralette top teamed with a pair of light blue mid-rise ice washed ripped jeans.

Tara Sutaria shoots for an advertorial at home (Instagram/tarasutaria)

Tara layered the look with a shiny blazer that sported pink, blue and silver hues. The blazer came with a chest pocket and was worn with sleeves pushed up. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Tara accessorised her look with handcrafted and pure silver finger rings from Ayana Silver Jewellery that were decorated with premium zirconia stones and a delicate necklace from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave.

Tara Sutaria redefines high street style (Instagram/tarasutaria)

Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Tara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the picture, “Want to know how to #GetTheGlow ? #OPPOReno6Series coming soon! #paidpartnership #ad (sic).”

While the pastel pink crop top is from Indian designer Tina Khan’s womenswear ready-to-wear label, Purple Paisley, the shiny blazer is credited to designer Shehla Khan’s eponymous label. Tara Sutaria was styled by celebrity and fashion stylist Meagan Concessio.

