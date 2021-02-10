Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree better?

With every new season of fashion some statement pieces end up becoming iconic, and if there is one such piece of couture wear that we have seen time and again on celebrities in the past year, it is Manish Malhotra's gorgeous sequinned saree. Practically every Bollywood diva has been seen in the stunning, embellished flowy saree, some wearing bikini tops while others going for more classic blouse designs. Celebrities who have been seen in different shades of the saree include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamanna Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Natasha Poonawalla, and the latest to join them is television actor turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy.

Mouni was recently seen in the silver grey version of the celebrity favourite saree when she made an appearance on reality TV show, Bigg Boss alongside longtime host Salman Khan. Mouni opted for an embellished backless blouse with a plunging neckline, she sported a subtle smokey shadow on her kohl-rimmed eyes and went for nude make up otherwise.

The Naginn actor had her long hair cascading down her back in loose waves and wore only rings for accessories, skipping earrings or anything for her neck. She captioned the post, "Always feel beautiful in a Saree." Her look was styled by celebrity stylist Rishika Devnani. Interestingly the same saree by Manish Malhotra was last seen on Student of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria who wore it in 2019 for the Bachchan's Diwali party.

Tara kept her look simple and opted for a deep necked satin bralette in a matching colour with the saree, she had her straight hair open, she went for minimal make up and a glossy lip, and accessorized her look with strings of diamonds around her neck and diamond rings, keeping her ears bare. While Tara's look was more downplayed, Mouni oomphed up her look and made it more glamourous with the embellished blouse and big hair, which look do you prefer?