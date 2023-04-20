Tara Sutaria says 'call me Ariel' in see-through bralette and skirt for dreamy Little Mermaid shoot. All pics inside

One thing everyone can agree on is that Tara Sutaria is a fashion and beauty trendsetter in her own right. The actor never shies away from experimenting with colours, varying silhouettes and the latest trends. Her style is always chic, classic, soft feminine and bold. Even her latest photoshoot inspired by the Little Mermaid has set the internet ablaze and will make you fall in love. Tara took inspiration from the Disney Princess movie and gave it a Desi twist with her unmistakable elegance. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures.

Tara Sutaria is Little Mermaid in a new photoshoot

Tara Sutaria says 'call me Ariel' in see-through bralette and skirt for dreamy Little Mermaid shoot. (Instagram)

Tara Sutaria and her stylist Meagan Concessio took to Instagram recently to share pictures of the actor channelling Ariel from The Little Mermaid. While Tara captioned the post, "Under the sea," Meagan wrote, "Little Mermaid." Under her stylist's post, Tara commented, "U can call me Ariel." The dreamy photoshoot got thumbs up from Tara's fans, who were left enamoured by the images. One wrote, "You returned back to heaven?" Another commented, "Mermaid for real." A fan remarked, "Omg, you look like a dream." Read our download on Tara, aka desi Ariel's look in the photos below.

Tara chose a see-through cut-out bralette and a floor-sweeping skirt for the photoshoot. The bralette comes with a strapless plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage. The shell embellishments, asymmetric cropped hem, abstract cut-outs and fitted silhouette added an oomph factor to the blouse.

Tara wore the bralette with a pearl white-coloured skirt featuring a high-rise waist, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her enviable frame, and a floor-sweeping train. She accessorised the ensemble with a shell-embellished choker necklace and a shimmering crown-like hair accessory.

Lastly, Tara chose a glossy mauve lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, heavy mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter and dewy base for the glam picks. Open wavy locks styled with a crown braid gave the finishing touch.

