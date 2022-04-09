Tara Sutaria with Tiger Shroff attends Heropanti 2 song launch in bralette and mini skirt: See pics, video

Coordinated ensembles are the new trend this season, and even our favourite celebrities are in love with this style, including Tara Sutaria. On Friday evening, the 26-year-old actor displayed her liking for this fashion statement by donning it for promoting a new song, Miss Hairan, from her upcoming film Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The star slipped into a lavender coloured ensemble, featuring a bralette, mini skirt and an oversized blazer. She looked absolutely stunning in the trendy ensemble, so don't forget to take notes for upgrading your summer wardrobe.

On Friday, Tara and Tiger arrived at the song launch looking dapper in their sleek ensembles and posed for the paparazzi. While Tara chose a lavender look, Tiger dressed in an all-white suit set. Fans shared pictures and videos of the duo on social media, and it even went viral. Scroll ahead to see a few moments from the event. (Also Read: Tara Sutaria turns 'Island baby' in swimsuit, ₹70k jacket in Maldives: See pic)

Tara's fit for the Heropanti 2 song launch screams sultry elegance and takes inspiration from Gen-Z style trends. The star wore a lavender bralette featuring a plunging neckline and cropped hem length baring her toned midriff. She teamed it with a high-waisted mini skirt that comes in a bodycon silhouette accentuating her curves.

Tara rounded off her outfit with an oversized blazer featuring notch lapel collars, an open front, patch pockets, long sleeves, and a loose silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with silver embellished strappy heels, a choker necklace and acrylic nails.

In the end, Tara opted for centre-parted open tresses, smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, glossy berry-toned lip shade and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Tiger accompanied Tara in a white notch lapel blazer and pants set. The actor teamed it with a black unbuttoned shirt flaunting his ripped muscles, tinted shades, black dress shoes and a messy hairdo.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff's film Heropanti 2 is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. It will release in theatres on April 29. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.