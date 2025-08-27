Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement ring 'would not have existed without India, Brazil, colonial theft'? Here's why

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance has officially reached a new milestone – they're engaged! The power couple announced the engagement on Instagram on August 26 with a playful caption – Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” – alongside photos of the American footballer proposing to the singer in a beautiful garden setting. Also read | Taylor Swift's engagement ring from Travis Kelce cost $500,000? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey just got engaged. While the exact origin of the diamond is unclear, old mine-cut diamonds are often associated with historical significance and rarity. (Instagram/ Taylor Swift)

The diamond of the season could be from India?

Soon after, Vogue in an August 26 article shared details of the stunning 'old mine-cut diamond' ring set in a gold bezel, designed by Kindred Lubeck, and asked: 'Will Taylor Swift’s engagement ring launch a trend for old mine-cut diamonds?'

While the exact origin of the diamond is unclear, old mine-cut diamonds are often associated with historical significance and rarity. In an August 27 Instagram post, The Juggernaut explores the origins of antique diamonds, particularly the old mine-cut, suggesting that such gems primarily originated in India or Brazil before the rise of South African mines.

It highlights India's historical significance as a major diamond producer, citing the Golconda mines and their output of famous diamonds like the Hope and the Kohinoor. It also emphasises the significant role of British colonialism in the acquisition of these diamonds from India, and repositions the historical narrative of diamonds, stressing that iconic pieces like Taylor Swift's old mine-cut engagement ring have roots in these specific regions and were often obtained through colonial exploitation rather than solely through modern commercial mining enterprises.

'Some of world's most prolific mines were in India'

In the video, Snigdha Sur, founder and CEO of The Juggernaut said, “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey just got engaged. But did you know that her old mine-cut diamond likely comes from India or Brazil? That's right. Before commercial diamond mining took off in South Africa, every single diamond in the world came from only two countries. Vogue reports that natural old mine-cuts are rare. They were cut by hand centuries ago. Some of the world's most prolific mines, however, were in India. The Golconda mines in present day Andhra Pradesh produce over 12 million carats over 2,000 years, including the Regent, the Hope, and the Kohinoor.”

She added, “It's not at all surprising that old mine-cuts became wildly popular in Victoria and England. The British, after all, were busy stealing and sometimes paying for these diamonds from their favourite colony, India. One economist estimates that the British looted as much as $45 trillion from the Indian economy. Some diamonds were priceless. Others, like the Hope, are reportedly worth as much as $250 million today. And that's in its cut form. The looting of diamonds didn't stop because the British felt charitable. It stopped because the British and locals had exhausted all of India's natural diamonds. Poof, gone. So before you think that De Beers is the only name you need to know in diamond history, well, Taylor Swift's diamond ring wouldn't have existed without India, Brazil, and lots of colonial theft.”

More details about Taylor Swift's ring

Daniela Tarantino, VP of merchandising of James Allen and Blue Nile, told Vogue, “We estimate it's somewhere between 10 to 15 carats total, set on a yellow gold band, likely costing between $750,000 to $1,000,000.”

Jeweller Suzie Saltzman added: “What makes Taylor’s ring particularly captivating is its heritage and rarity... natural old mine diamonds are scarce, each one cut by hand centuries ago, often with an open culet — the tiny facet at the bottom of the diamond that, to the untrained eye, can look like a hole. This hallmark of antique craftsmanship, paired with the diamond’s unique proportions, makes Swift’s ring entirely one-of-a-kind.”

Always on top of trends, it’s no surprise that vintage-lover Taylor turned to an old mine cut diamond ring for her engagement. The jewellery experts shared that Taylor’s engagement will undoubtedly catapult this trend even further as 'collectors and brides alike are seeking diamonds with history, charm, and individuality — qualities this ring exudes'. With tariffs affecting natural diamonds and supply dwindling, they add that this specific cut and proportion are poised to become even more coveted — and expensive.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.